Bachelorette's John Hersey Addresses Rumours That Katie Thurston Cheated On Blake Moynes

The Bachelorette contestant, John Hersey has addressed the rumours about the timeline of his relationship with Katie Thurston. On Monday, the former Bachelorette contestant penned a letter on Reddit assuring their fans that he and Thurston did not pursue a relationship until after she parted ways with her ex-fiancé, Blake Moynes. He stated that they 'developed an incredible and deep friendship' over the past year and a half, however it was 'always platonic.'

Taking to the social networking site, Hersey began, "I am absolutely in favor of everybody having their own opinion, voicing that opinion, and hell, arguing and yelling about that opinion. What hurts me, however, is watching SO many of you build assumptions and throw around accusations based on very limited knowledge of a situation."

He continued that they have developed an 'incredible and deep friendship,' however, it was 'always platonic.' He wrote, "The boundaries of our friendship with respect to her ongoing relationship never even required addressing because it was never a thought in our minds that we would ever be anything more. You guys- she was engaged. It is apparent that many of you misjudge how both her and I view that commitment."

The 27-year-old added, "Neither Katie nor I would ever cheat, push someone to cheat, or be involved in cheating. It is not in our nature. It is not acceptable. It is not okay." He stated that the pair knew once they had begun fostering a romantic relationship that 'the only difficult part would be the optics of it all.'

In his note, he further explained, "Our decision to come out publicly was a decision to pursue happiness in the way we wanted. Disagreeing with someone for how they decide to go about it is okay. Everybody is different. I understand." Hersey reiterated, "cheating in any form is unacceptable, and I'm sorry if it looked as though either of us was taking advantage of anyone's trust."

Last week, a representative for Thurston confirmed the couple's romantic relationship to People magazine after she shared footage featuring Hersey on her IG Story. Meanwhile, for the unversed, Hersey was eliminated during week two of Thurston's season.

