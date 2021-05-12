Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe And Jason Tartick Get Engaged At Their Home In Nashville

Wishes are showering over former Bachelorette couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, as the two got engaged on Monday at their home. The couple, who did not reveal the details immediately, recently opened up about their surprise engagement. Read further ahead to know more about the couple's intimate engagement.

Former Bachelorette stars' engagement

Kaitlyn Bristowe opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her engagement with Jason Tartick. She revealed that Jason proposed to her at their home in Nashville, Tennessee. While talking about the incident, Kaitlyn said it was everything that she could have asked. Bristowe further said the words that came out of Jason's mouth were 'insanely beautiful'. She also said that they had never locked eyes the way they did on their engagement. They were holding each other's hands as she was listening to Jason.

Kaitlyn narrated the incident and said Jason proposed to her while they were filming an episode of her podcast Bristowe's Off The Vine. Kaitlyn was told by Jason she would be interviewing a special guest. However, after 30 minutes into the podcast, she learned the guest was not coming. Jason told her they were not doing a podcast.

Kaitlyn thought he had forgotten to hit the record button and asked him when he said no. Jason then went to bring a ring box. Kaitlyn further explained how she felt embarrassed when Jason proposed to her as she was wearing a t-shirt that read "Tequila for Breakfast". Tartick further told ET about the 5.09-carat sparkler ring that he got from a place called Paris Jewellers. He added the shop was a Canadian small business right outside the town where Kaitlyn took birth.

The engagement pictures

Kaitlyn took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos from her and Jason's engagement. The post had photos both from the original engagement and from the time the couple got formally dressed for a photoshoot. In the caption, she wrote, "Don’t pinch me.".

Kaitlyn also shared some glimpses from the original proposal. She was standing in shock as Jason proposed to her. Her team was recording the video.

