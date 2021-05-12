Bachelor's Shayne Lamas Announces Separation From Nik Richie After 11 Years Of Marriage

On May 11, 2021, former Bachelor star Shayne Lamas took to her official Instagram handle and made an announcement about her separation from her hubby, Nik Richie. In an Instagram post, the 35-year-old reality star informed that they are ending their relationship after more than a decade together. She called it a 'loving conclusion' and that they love and respect each other. She also added that they will continue to 'cherish the years shared and memories made'.

Shayne Lamas and Nik Richie' divorce announced in latest post

Shayne dropped a picture featuring herself and Nik. In the picture, the duo can be seen facing each other wearing boxing gloves. Shayne wore a black tank top, while Nik sported a white tank top. Shayne's hair is tied in a messy bun and she has added a bandana to complete her look. As for the caption, she wrote, "Friends & Family, after 11 years together Nik and I have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce, we have nothing but love and respect for one another and will cherish the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of". "This is just the situation of two people growing apart," she continued. "We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate our new normal within our family."

As soon as Shayne's split was announced, many of her fans rushed to extend their support for the decision, while several others simply dropped red hearts. Nik Richie commented, "Cute pic" with a red heart. Jesse Waits wrote, "love u both" with several red hearts. A fan commented, "I always loved that you got married the night you met! 11 years was a good run, wishing you love and light". Another one wrote, "I love your caption. You guys will always be a part of each other’s lives. Wish everyone could be this mature". A netizen commented, "You two REALLY tried hard. Sending love to you both". Another one wrote, "So sorry. Stay positive".

Shayne Lamas' marriage comes two years after she won Season 12 of The Bachelor in the year 2008. Shayne and Richie share two children - daughter, Press (9 years), and son, Lyon (5 years). Shawna Craig, Lorenzo’s wife, was a surrogate for Richie and Shayne’s second child- Lyon, who was born in 2015.

