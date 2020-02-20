'Back To Future' Deepfake Video Breaks The Internet, Netizens Calls It 'scary'

Deepfakes are everywhere and a recent one, involving Back to Future scene has taken over the internet and netizens feel that the clip is 'incredible', but also 'scary'. The scene which has now gone viral shows the two main characters Doc and Marty discussing now that they've time-travelled back to the 1950s, Marty's mother has ended up falling in love with Marty. However, because of the deepfake technology, the scene has been recreated with a 21st-century makeover and the video features Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland.

Deep fakes just weird me out. Here’s Tom Holland and RDJ in BttFpic.twitter.com/JYdjiJw8mV — Garry McConnachie (@TheGMcConnachie) February 18, 2020

'Weirded me out'

The viral video has already received 5.4 million views and hundreds of likes. The 53-second clip presents both versions simultaneously and it is impossible to discern the difference without closer inspection. Several netizens believe that the video is frightening but it is extraordinary. They also believe that it is scary to see the ability to manipulate footage which could have serious consequences as well.

So they have used a computer to overlay TH and RDJ faces over the original film? Th and RDJ were not involved in this? That's incredible, and scary. — John Chinner 🇪🇺 🏳️‍🌈 (@JohnChinner) February 18, 2020

Scary thing is, I just can not see Holland at all! — Clark Gillies (@wanderer1982) February 18, 2020

What's scariest is was just a fan made thing. Imagine a state sponsored misinformation effort. — Suddenly Tim (@SuddenlyTim) February 18, 2020

I really hope they are not doing this but yeah, it could be the new way to cast actors, maybe because it's less expansive and/or time-saving. However I don't think it's a really good thing — Lucinephile (@laurendarcy38) February 18, 2020

That weirded me out. It's almost flawless too which is the scary part. Maybe we should have got them to do Tarkin and Leia in Rogue One — Josh Cooper (@Sandgroper81) February 19, 2020

