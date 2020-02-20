The Debate
'Back To Future' Deepfake Video Breaks The Internet, Netizens Calls It 'scary'

Hollywood News

Deepfakes are everywhere and recent one, involving 'Back to Future' scene has taken over the internet and netizens feel that the clip is 'incredible yet scary'.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Back to future

Deepfakes are everywhere and a recent one, involving Back to Future scene has taken over the internet and netizens feel that the clip is 'incredible', but also 'scary'. The scene which has now gone viral shows the two main characters Doc and Marty discussing now that they've time-travelled back to the 1950s, Marty's mother has ended up falling in love with Marty. However, because of the deepfake technology, the scene has been recreated with a 21st-century makeover and the video features Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland. 

'Weirded me out'

The viral video has already received 5.4 million views and hundreds of likes. The 53-second clip presents both versions simultaneously and it is impossible to discern the difference without closer inspection. Several netizens believe that the video is frightening but it is extraordinary. They also believe that it is scary to see the ability to manipulate footage which could have serious consequences as well. 

Published:
