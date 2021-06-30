Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Says 'insanity' With Britney Similar To That Of Princess Diana

Britney Spears' conservatorship testimony garnered a lot of response from everyone, including her fans and industry friends. Several celebrities from Hollywood and the music industry supported the singer as she is trying to get her life under her control. Recently, Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean spoke about her in his interview. He said that he completely supports the singer.

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean on Britney Spears' conservatorship

AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys recently acknowledged Spears' difficulties during an interview on the Pretty Messed Up podcast. The singer added that he fully supports Spears and that the conservatorship should have been terminated long ago. At one point, the Backstreet Boys compared the singer's condition to that of Princess Diana, who died in 1997. When asked about Spears' scrutiny as a pop icon, AJ said it was sad to see what had happened to her over the years.

He went on to say that her situation was no different from that of Princess Diana. He said that he would compare Britney's level of insanity to what happened to Princess Diana. AJ revealed that he knew Britney since her early days on The Mickey Mouse Club because she lived in the same apartment complex as him. He referred to her as one of the sweetest girls he knew. The Backstreet Boy also expressed his hope that the conservatorship is lifted soon. He said that his resolution is that this poor girl gets her life back. The musician also stated that, while he only knows one side of the storey and confirmed that he is 100% on the #FreeBritney train.

About Britney Spears' conservatorship testimony

According to The Guardian, Britney Spears had asked the Los Angeles court to end the abusive conservatorship that has ruled her life for the past 13 years. She stated that she just wants her "life back". Her father, Jamie Spears has control over her estate, career, and other elements of her personal life as a result of the conservatorship. She wants to remove the conservatorship without being evaluated and said that it has been causing her more harm than helping her.

Spears claims she has been forced to work against her will and that the conservatorship has prevented her from marrying or having a child. She stated that she wanted her birth control removed so that she could try to have another child. But that she was not permitted to go to the doctor. She further stated that her boyfriend is not allowed to drive her in his car and she is not allowed to see some of her closest friends.

Image: Britney Spears/ AJ McLean's Instagram

