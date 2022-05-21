'Bad Boys 4' Makers Confirm Project Is In Development Despite Will Smith's Oscar Fiasco

Will Smith's Bad Boys 4 is still in development despite the actor's highly controversial Oscar slap making rounds. Sony Pictures chairman Tony Rothman confirmed that the studios never put breaks on the project, further shedding light on Smith and Chris Rock's infamous altercation at the Oscars 2022.

In a recent conversation with Deadline, Tony Rothman reacted to rumours of the film's production being halted and said, "No. That was inaccurate." Rotham further added, "That movie's been in development and still is. There weren't any brakes to pump because the car wasn't moving."

Bad boys 4 still in development despite Will Smith's Oscar fiasco

Tony Rothman further spoke about the 'unfortunate' Oscars incident, stating that it was an example of a good person having a bad moment. His full statement reads, "That was a very unfortunate thing that happened, and I don't think it's really my place to comment, except to say that I've known Will Smith for many years, and I know him to be a good person. That was an example of a very good person having a very bad moment, in front of the world. I believe his apology and regret is genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption."

For the unversed, Bad Boys has been one of the most successful film franchises featuring Will Smith, with the actor's association dating back to 1995. Its most recent instalment, Bad Boys for Life, came out in 2020 and grossed over $426 million. Directed by Adil & Bilall, the project also starred Martin Lawrence, Paola Núñez, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, and Kate del Castillo among others.

Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars 2022 fiasco

The King Richard star stormed on stage and slapped Chris for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved hair, which has been caused due to alopecia. The instance was followed by the Academy's decision to ban Will from all their events for a period of 10 years. Reacting to their decision, Will mentioned," I accept and respect the Academy's decision." Smith will now also be seen on David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction Netflix show, which was filmed before the Oscars.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BADBOYS/ AP)