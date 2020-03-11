Bad Bunny And His Girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri Dating Since 2017?

After giving a remarkable performance alongside Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at the 2020 Super Bowl, Bad Bunny became the talk of the town. He also featured in some chartbuster songs including I Like It and Mia to name a few and has a successful career. The singer's personal life too has been a matter of interest for millions across the globe. Recently, in an interview with an online portal, the Puerto Rican star admitted that he is in love. Now, not so long ago, he posted a streak of pictures on Instagram wherein he flaunted a picture of his lady love.

Bad Bunny posted a picture with girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri on Instagram

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio is Bad Bunny's real name and has more than 22 million followers on Instagram alone. The singer introduced his followers to his lady love Gabriela Berlingeri by sharing a photograph. In the photo, Gabriela is playfully posing for the camera sitting behind Bad Bunny. In February 2019, several media portals shared pictures and videos of the couple from a basketball match in Los Angeles which they attended together. One of the social media fan pages of the singer also shared a video of him and Gabriela Berlingeri kissing during their basketball match date. According to reports, Bad Bunny and Gabriela have been dating since 2017.

Currently, Bad Bunny is busy promoting his new album titled YHLQMDLG (Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana / I Do What I Want). The album released on February 29, 2020, and consists of 20 songs.YHLQMDLG also debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 2.

