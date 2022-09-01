'Baffling': Actor Slams Meghan's 'royal Wedding Celebrated Like Mandela's Release' Remark

Lion King actor and a friend of former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, Dr John Kani, expressed disappointment after Meghan Markle claimed that she was told people in South Africa “rejoiced in the streets” over her marriage to Prince Harry. Meghan allegedly said the celebrations over her wedding to the Duke of Sussex were similar to that during Nelson Mandela's release from jail. She claimed that the unexpected announcement was made at the London premiere by a South African actor from the cast of the 2019 adaptation of The Lion King.

It is pertinent to note that South Africa's first President Nelson Mandela served 27 years in jail for opposing the apartheid system in South Africa. Mandela endured challenging circumstances that were intended to weaken his determination, yet he remained committed to achieving equality for everyone. He was finally released from prison on February 11, 1990. People in South Africa rejoiced at the gallant politician's return home. To commemorate Madiba's release, large crowds of supporters conducted demonstrations and gatherings.

'Lion King's John Kani 'baffled' over Meghan Markle's Nelson Mandela remark

In a conversation with The Cut magazine, Meghan recalled, "He looked at me, and he’s just like light, ‘I just need you to know: When you married into [the royal family], we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison’." However, as per MailOnline, Dr John Kani, who voiced the mandrill shaman Rafiki in the Disney film, refuted the claims made by her and stated,

"I have never met Meghan Markle. This seems like something of a faux pas by her. I have never met the Duchess at all. I am the only South African member of the cast and I did not attend the premiere in London. The only South African was me playing Rafiki. But I did not go to the opening in Leicester Square as I didn't have the time to do that. It just may be a misremembering on her side. It is baffling me."

The actor further insisted that Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry was "no big deal" in South Africa. Kani went on to state, "I cannot even tell you now what month she married or what year". He continued saying that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage, which took place in May 2018, was not widely covered by South Africans. "In my memory, nobody would have known when she got married, when or what. We had no South African link to the wedding or to her marrying Harry,” Kani added.