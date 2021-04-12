BAFTA 2021 Awards: From Priyanka Chopra To Phoebe Dynevor, See Best-dressed Celebrities

The 74th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on April 10 and 11 featured a star-studded guest list. Even though many stars live-streamed from around the globe owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, many also made their way to Royal Albert Hall to participate in the event. From Priyanka Chopra to Phoebe Dynevor, here is the list of best-dressed celebrities at the BAFTA 2021 awards.

A look at BAFTA's best-dressed celebrities

Phoebe Dynevor's BAFTA dress

Phoebe Dynevor was among those physically present at the Royal Albert Hall for the ceremony. The Bridgerton star channeled old-school Hollywood glamour as she made an appearance on the red carpet in a gothic shoulder gown with a puffed sleeve designed by Louis Vuitton. She opted for natural glam makeup and paired the fishtail dress with a diamond cocktail ring and diamond earrings.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was among the BAFTA Awards presenters on the second night of the event. Appearing with husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka wore two pieces from Roland van Der Kemp's fall/winter 2020 couture collection crafted from recycled elements, as per Vogue reports. She wore a silk mikado jacket with hand-painted, beaded, and pleated butterflies and plissé skirt by the designer. She kept her hair tied with balloon pleats and wore a dark lipstick complemented by the minimal makeup with slight peach shadow.

Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby was nominated for her role in the drama Pieces of a Woman under the Leading Actress category at the BAFTA 2021 awards. The British actor looked effortlessly elegant in a bespoke Atelier Versace dress crafted from heritage metal mesh. The Crown actor opted for soft makeup and her hair pulled back in a low bun and she added a winged eyeliner giving a dramatic effect to her striking metallic look.

Ashley Madekwe

Ashley Madekwe appearing in a neon Louis Vuitton halter dress felt like a refreshing break from the standard awards season gown. The County Lines star's gown had a strategic cut-out detail at the waist and flared at the bottom. With the perfect winged liner and dewy make-up and her hair in a tight braid, she made a stunning Fashion statement. Paired with elegant diamond earrings, her outfit was a custom Louis Vuitton for the evening!

Celeste

Singer-songwriter Celeste arrived in a custom piece from Turkish Bristish designer Dilara Findikoglu. As per Vogue, she added a twist on an existing look from Findikoglue's spring/summer 2020 collection. The dress had refreshing emerald green fringe, built-in gloves, and vine embellishment that was different from the standard-issue awards season gowns.

Leslia Odom Jr

Leslie Odom Jr appeared from Los Angeles on the opening night to sing 'Speak Now' from One Night Miami followed by a duet of 'Change is Gonna Come' with Corinne Bailey Rae in London. Odom donned two classy Versace look for the event. The singer looked dapper in a printed burgundy suit with a yellow shirt for the first look whereas he wore a blue suit with a deep red trench and blue and red polo, for the second look. With showcasing the color-contrasting at its best, he was also the first man to wear Versace Fall/Winter 2021 collection!

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston wore a classy black tuxedo, a creation by Ralph Lauren Purple Label. His outfit showcased a luxurious shawl-collar double-breasted suit, crisp white shirt, and hand-tied bow tie. With a perfectly folded pocket square and buffed and polished dress shoes and his hair swept back in a neat way, he looked sexy enough to be one of the best-dressed male stars at BAFTA awards.

