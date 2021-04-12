Last Updated:

BAFTA 2021 In Pics: A Quick Look At Best Dressed Celebs Who Raised Glamour Quotient

Despite COVID-19, the biggest night of the year for British film, the BAFTAs 2021 could not lower the enthusiasm of the people who walked in style at red carpet

Prachi Arya
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas slay at BAFTA
Priyanka Chopra Jonas/ Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jones and husband Nick Jonas grabbed eyeballs at the gala event with their equation. She looked spectacular in indo-western while Nick looked dapper in formals.

Vanessa Kirby attends virtual BAFTA ceremony
Vanessa Kirby/ Instagram

Actress Vanessa Kirby looked stunning in a bespoke silver-grey gown by Atelier Versace and Cartier jewelry. The actress was nominated in the leading actress category for Pieces of a Woman.

Singer Celeste Epiphany Waite at BAFTA
AP/Alberto Pezzali

Singer Celeste Epiphany Waite in Dilara Findiko poses for photographers at BAFTA. She performed her track Hear My Voice, from the soundtrack of best film nominee The Trial of the Chicago.

Cynthia Erivo poses for photographers at BAFTA
AP/Alberto Pezzali

Actress Cynthia Erivo looks resplendent in a gold and silver Louis Vuitton minidress. She was earlier nominated for the rising star award at the Baftas in 2019.

David Oyelowo, one of the presenters at BAFTA
AP/Alberto Pezzali

Selma and Les Misérables star David Oyelowo was among the other presenters at the BAFTA awards. He looked handsome in a blue formal suit. 

Actress Dominique Fishback poses in her outfit
Dominique Fishback / Instagram

Actress Dominique Fishback was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for Judas and the Black Messiah. She looked elegant in a green ensemble by Georges Hobeika.

Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw poses for photographers
AP/Alberto Pezzali

Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw returned six years after being nominated for the Bafta rising star award. She looked extremely gorgeous in a shimmery outfit while posing for photographers at BAFTA.

Actor James McAvoy at BAFTA
AP/Alberto Pezzali

Actor James McAvoy poses for photographers upon arrival at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London on April 11, 2021. He looked dapper in black formals.

Actress Phoebe Dynevor strikes a pose at BAFTA
AP/Alberto Pezzali

Actress Phoebe Dynevor was also one of the presenters at the event. She shot to fame in the past 12 months with her role in Netflix hit Bridgerton. She looked beautiful in a black Louis Vuitton dress.

Priyanka Chopra strikes a pose at BAFTA red carpet
AP /Alberto Pezzali

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked stunning in Pertegaz & Bulgari Jewellery. She wore pants along with a braless embroidered jacket. Priyanka Chopra was also one of the presenters at the event.

Tom Hiddleston poses for in a cool red carpet look
AP/Alberto Pezzali

Tom Hiddleston smiles his way on the red carpet as he poses for the photographers. He looks dapper in a black tuxedo.

 

 

