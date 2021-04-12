BAFTA 2021 In Pics: A Quick Look At Best Dressed Celebs Who Raised Glamour Quotient

Last Updated: 12th April, 2021 18:51 IST

Tom Hiddleston smiles his way on the red carpet as he poses for the photographers. He looks dapper in a black tuxedo.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked stunning in Pertegaz & Bulgari Jewellery. She wore pants along with a braless embroidered jacket. Priyanka Chopra was also one of the presenters at the event.

Actress Phoebe Dynevor was also one of the presenters at the event. She shot to fame in the past 12 months with her role in Netflix hit Bridgerton. She looked beautiful in a black Louis Vuitton dress.

Actor James McAvoy poses for photographers upon arrival at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London on April 11, 2021. He looked dapper in black formals.

Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw returned six years after being nominated for the Bafta rising star award. She looked extremely gorgeous in a shimmery outfit while posing for photographers at BAFTA.

Actress Dominique Fishback was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for Judas and the Black Messiah. She looked elegant in a green ensemble by Georges Hobeika.

Selma and Les Misérables star David Oyelowo was among the other presenters at the BAFTA awards. He looked handsome in a blue formal suit.

Actress Cynthia Erivo looks resplendent in a gold and silver Louis Vuitton minidress. She was earlier nominated for the rising star award at the Baftas in 2019.

Singer Celeste Epiphany Waite in Dilara Findiko poses for photographers at BAFTA. She performed her track Hear My Voice, from the soundtrack of best film nominee The Trial of the Chicago.

Actress Vanessa Kirby looked stunning in a bespoke silver-grey gown by Atelier Versace and Cartier jewelry. The actress was nominated in the leading actress category for Pieces of a Woman.

Priyanka Chopra Jones and husband Nick Jonas grabbed eyeballs at the gala event with their equation. She looked spectacular in indo-western while Nick looked dapper in formals.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.