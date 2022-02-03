BAFTA 2022: Timothée Chalamet's Dune Leads Nominations With 11 Nods Including Best Picture

Emerging as one of the biggest critically acclaimed films of 2021, Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi flick Dune has added numerous accolades to its name including Golden Globe Awards, American Film Institute Awards and more. It also bagged a number of nominations at prestigious award events such as Screen Actors Guild Awards, Art Directors Guild Awards, Critics' Choice Awards and more. Adding another impressive feat to its name, the Timothée Chalamet-starrer Dune has dominated the BAFTA 2022 nominations list with 11 nods including Best Picture.

BAFTA 2022: Dune dominates nomination list

The 75th British Academy Film Awards, which will be held on March 13 this year, unveiled the nomination list with films like The Power of the Dog, Belfast and No Time to Die bagging the majority of nominations across various categories. However, Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune managed to dominate the list with 11 nods including the Best Picture award.

The Timothée Chalamet starrer will go against critically acclaimed films like Belfast, Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza and The Power of the Dog in the category of Best Picture at BAFTA 2022. The film bagged nominations in other categories like Adapted Screenplay, Original Score, Casting, Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Costume Design, Make Up & Hair, Sound and Special Visual Effects.

More on BAFTA 2022

Apart from Dune, Benedict Cumberbatch's The Power of the Dog dominated the list with eight nominations including Best Picture. Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast ended with six nods while Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the British spy in No Time to Die picked up five nods. Check out the full list here.

Meanwhile, the makers of Dune officially confirmed in October last year that the film will be returning with a sequel. In a statement, director Villeneuve said, "I just received news from Legendary that we are officially moving forward with Dune: Part Two. It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune, and I have the fans, the cast, and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream. This is only the beginning."

Image: Instagram/@WarnerBrosPictures