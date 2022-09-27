BAFTA Adds Year-Round Special Awards For North Americans; Here's All You Need To Know

BAFTA, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts recently made an announcement revealing that they were expanding their US awards presentation to the recipients of North America. BAFTA Special Awards include prestigious awards including the Outstanding Contribution to Cinema Award and the Fellowship Award among others. Read on to know more details about the same.

BAFTA introduces Year-round Special Awards

According to Variety, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts recently introduced the BAFTA special awards which are presented to those who have made a pivotal contribution to movies, television and games through their projects. The organisation also revealed that they were taking on a different shape for Britannia Awards which last took place in 2019 in Los Angeles while making it clear that they weren't cancelling the ceremony.

The BAFTA Special Awards recipients in North America will also receive a signature mask for the events which are expected to be held in Los Angeles. BAFTA North America chair Busby reflected on the expansion of the award presentation and activities while celebrating excellence globally. Busby stated, “This is an incredibly exciting moment for BAFTA, as we evolve and expand our award presentations and activities. Creating the opportunity to present awards year-round and celebrate excellence at more locations was a priority for our Board this year as we expand BAFTA’s mission and activity across North America, so we are delighted to be able to now announce this new direction.”

Meanwhile, the BAFTA TV awards recently unveiled the names of the big winners that won awards during the ceremony for their iconic performances in television shows. The ceremony was held on Sunday, May 8 at 6 pm UK time at the Royal Festival Hall, a 2700-seat venue that is part of the Southbank Centre in London.

Image: AP