BAFTA Awards 2021: Adarsh Gourav Loses To Anthony Hopkins In The Best Actor Category

BAFTA Awards 2021 ceremony was recently held virtually over two nights. The White Tiger actor, Adarsh Gourav was nominated in the category for Best Actor at the BAFTA Awards 2021 and he lost to The Father’s Anthony Hopkins. The film The White Tiger was also nominated under the category of Best Adapted Screenplay. Read further ahead to know about BAFTA Awards 2021 winners.

Adarsh Gourav loses to Anthony Hopkins

While The White Tiger’s Adarsh Gourav could not win the Best Actor awards at the BAFTA Awards 2021, director Ramin Bahrani lost to The Father in the running for Best Adapted Screenplay. Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller bagged the award under the Best Adapted Screenplay category for the movie, The Father.

The movie, Nomadland received four awards at the Bafta ceremony under the categories of Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress as well as Best Cinematography. As Anthony Hopkins was announced as the winner of the Best Actor award for his role in The Father, it became the fourth BAFTA Award of his career. Many of the popular movies as well as the artists received a variety of awards in the BAFTA Awards 2021 ceremony held recently. Take a look at the BAFTA Awards 2021 winners full list.

BAFTA Awards 2021 winners full list:

Best Film: Nomadland

Outstanding British Film: Promising Young Woman

Best Director: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Best Leading Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best Leading Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)

Best Film Not In the English Language: Another Round

Best Documentary: My Octopus Teacher

Best Animated Film: Soul

Best Original Score: Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Best Casting: Rocks

Best Cinematography: Nomadland

Bafta Academy Fellowship: Ang Lee

EE Rising Star award: Bukky Bakray

Costume Design: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Ann Roth

Makeup & Hair: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

Sound: Sound of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc

Special Visual Effects: Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

British Short Animation: The Owl and The Pussycat, Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf

British Short Film: The Present, Farah Nabulsi

Editing: Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Production Design: Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

