BAFTA Awards 2021: Adarsh Gourav Loses To Anthony Hopkins In The Best Actor Category

BAFTA Awards 2021 ceremony was recently held virtually over two nights. The White Tiger actor, Adarsh Gourav was nominated in the category for Best Actor at the BAFTA Awards 2021 and he lost to The Father’s Anthony Hopkins. The film The White Tiger was also nominated under the category of Best Adapted Screenplay. Read further ahead to know about BAFTA Awards 2021 winners.
While The White Tiger’s Adarsh Gourav could not win the Best Actor awards at the BAFTA Awards 2021, director Ramin Bahrani lost to The Father in the running for Best Adapted Screenplay. Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller bagged the award under the Best Adapted Screenplay category for the movie, The Father.
The movie, Nomadland received four awards at the Bafta ceremony under the categories of Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress as well as Best Cinematography. As Anthony Hopkins was announced as the winner of the Best Actor award for his role in The Father, it became the fourth BAFTA Award of his career. Many of the popular movies as well as the artists received a variety of awards in the BAFTA Awards 2021 ceremony held recently. Take a look at the BAFTA Awards 2021 winners full list.
Best Film: Nomadland
Outstanding British Film: Promising Young Woman
Best Director: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Best Leading Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Best Leading Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)
Best Film Not In the English Language: Another Round
Best Documentary: My Octopus Teacher
Best Animated Film: Soul
Best Original Score: Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Best Casting: Rocks
Best Cinematography: Nomadland
Bafta Academy Fellowship: Ang Lee
EE Rising Star award: Bukky Bakray
Costume Design: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Ann Roth
Makeup & Hair: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
Sound: Sound of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc
Special Visual Effects: Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
British Short Animation: The Owl and The Pussycat, Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf
British Short Film: The Present, Farah Nabulsi
Editing: Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Production Design: Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
