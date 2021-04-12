BAFTA Awards 2021: Here's The Complete List Of All The Winners Of The BAFTA Awards 2021

The 2021 Bafta Film Awards have finally arrived, months after being postponed due to the pandemic. The event had been divided into two days, with Saturday's (April 10) Opening Night ceremony disclosing the winners of the technical awards and Sunday's (April 11) event naming the winners of the other major awards. The event was held at the Royal Albert Hall with nominees participating digitally. This year's nominations were the first since a seven-month "watershed" inquiry into the lack of variety in the 2020 nominations, The Independent reported.

Nomadland and Rocks have the most nominations (seven each) going into the weekend, trailed by The Father, Mank, Minari, and Promising Young Woman, who all had six. Clara Amfo hosted the EE Bafta Film Awards Opening Night event, which saw films like Tenet and Sound of Metal win awards. Noel Clarke was honoured for his contributions to British cinema during the Opening Night celebration, and Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr performed the single Speak Now from the Bafta-nominated movie One Night in Miami. Some of the presenters who presented at the Sunday night’s event were, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Pedro Pascal, Richard E Grant, Cynthia Erivo and Hugh Grant.

Here is the BAFTA Awards 2021 winners full list:

Best Film: Nomadland

Best Leading Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Outstanding British Film: Promising Young Woman

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: His House

Best Film Not in the English Language: Another Round

Best Documentary: My Octopus Teacher, The Social Dilemma

Best Animated Film: Soul

Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman

Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father

Best Original Score: Soul

Best Casting: Rocks

Best Cinematography: Nomadland

Best Editing: Sound of Metal

Best Production Design: Mank

Best Costume Design: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Make-up & Hair: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Sound: Sound of Metal

Best Special Visual Effects: Tenet, The Owl and The Pussycat

Best British Short Film: The Present

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public): Bukky Bakray