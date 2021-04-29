BAFTA Awards 2021: Non-binary Star Mae Martin Reacts On Being Nominated In Female Category

BAFTA Awards 2021 recently announced the nominees for this year’s TV awards. The recently announced nominations include several big shows and actors. Actor Mae Martin has also received a BAFTA nomination for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for Feel Good. The non-binary actor took to her official Twitter handle and shared her views about receiving the BAFTA Awards 2021. Talking about the nominations, the actor mentioned that gender is a construct. Here is a look at what she had to say about it.

Mae Martin reacts to her BAFTA Awards 2021 nominations

Mae Martin recently responded to her BAFTA Awards 2021 nominations through their Twitter handle. The actor recently came out as non-binary and goes by they/them and she/her pronouns. Mae Martin took to their official Twitter handle and shared that the nominations are very thrilling. They also thanked Joe Hampson and others for their support in making the show. What caught the eye of users is that Mae Martin’s views about receiving the nomination in the female category. They inserted a short note at the end of the tweet and shared that gender is a construct. Mae Martin’s tweet read as, “Thank you SO MUCH @BAFTA ! This is very thrilling. Thanks to Joe Hampson and @Objective_Fic and @Charitchie and all the other angelic supportive people who helped make the show. (Ps gender’s a construct)” Here is a look at Mae Martin's latest tweet about her BAFTA Awards 2021 nomination.

Mae Martin's latest tweet

Thank you SO MUCH @BAFTA ! This is very thrilling. Thanks to Joe Hampson and @Objective_Fic and @Charitchie and all the other angelic supportive people who helped make the show.

(Ps gender’s a construct) https://t.co/rkl9jJbQo3 — Mae Martin (@TheMaeMartin) April 28, 2021

Netizens react to Mae Martin's awards nomination

As soon as Mae Martin shared the nomination news on her Twitter handle, several users congratulated the actor in the thread of the tweet. Several users also shared their views about non-binary representation at the awards functions. One of the users praised the show and talked about the non-binary representation by saying, “This show, honestly, was one of the most beautiful things I’ve seen. So so well deserved! Non-Binary representation at awards is wonderful and you should be extremely proud of yourself for being that! Awarding bodies just need to catch up with how to categorise!!!” Another user also suggested that Hollywood needs to introduce a new category. Here is a look at how netizens reacted to Mae Martin's awards nomination.

Maybe they and Hollywood need a "nominated for they/them Performance in a Comedy Programme ðŸ¤” I'm surprised no-one has an they/them award but only a male or female award...



Happy for you though. You deserve it! ðŸ’š — River sethe (@river_sethe) April 28, 2021

Maybe it shouldn't be gender categories at all. Just comedy-drama-action films/series categories and first/second/third roles. — Stella (@StellaPapalexi) April 28, 2021

This show, honestly, was one of the most beautiful things I’ve seen. So so well deserved!



Non-Binary representation at awards is wonderful and you should be extremely proud of yourself for being that! Awarding bodies just need to catch up with how to categorise!!! â¤ï¸ — Elliott Wooster (@MrElliottJack) April 28, 2021

Congratulations, Mae! I'm really rooting for you. xx — Rowan A. Crump (@RowanACrump) April 28, 2021

Mae Martin comes out as non-binary

Mae Martin had opened up about their gender identity in a recent Instagram post. Mae shared a picture of herself and shared a long caption to talk about their gender identity. The Feel Good star wrote, “The way I feel about my gender identity is ongoing and evolving, and it’s personal, but I thought it might be good to say for clarity and in case anyone finds it helpful – I’m non-binary, my pronouns are they/them and she/her (I love it when people say ‘they’ and I really don’t mind ‘she’ at ALL, truly)”. Here is a look at Mae Martin’s Instagram post.

