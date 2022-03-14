Last Updated:

BAFTA Awards 2022 Complete List Of Winners: 'Dune', 'Power Of The Dog' Win Big

While Benedict Cumberbatch starrer The Power Of The Dog won big, Dune dominated in the craft category. Here is the list of winners at BAFTA Awards 2022.

Aditi Rathi
BAFTA Awards

The British Academy Film Awards or BAFTA Awards is an annual award show hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts to honour British and international contributions to film. This year's ceremony recently took place at the Royal Albert Hall, London. The star-studded evening saw celebrities gracing the red carpet. While Benedict Cumberbatch starrer The Power Of The Dog won big, Dune dominated in the craft category. Here is the complete list of winners at BAFTA Awards 2022.

BAFTA Awards 2022 winners

Best Film: The Power Of The Dog

  • Belfast
  • Don't Look Up
  • Dune
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Power Of The Dog

Best Leading Actress: Joanna Scanlan, After Love

  • Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci
  • Alana Haim, Locorice Pizza
  • Emilia Jones, CODA
  • Joanna Scanlan, After Love
  • Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person In The World
  • Tessa Thompson, Passing

Best Director: Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog

  • Aleem Khan, After Love
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
  • Audrey Diwan, Happening
  • Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
  • Julia Ducournau, Titane

Best Leading Actor: Will Smith, King Richard

  • Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
  • Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog
  • Leonardo Dicaprio, Don't Look Up
  • Will Smith, King Richard
  • Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

Bets Animated Film: Encanto

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells Vx The Machines

Best Production Design: Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune

  • Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Cyrano
  • Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo, The French Dispatch
  • Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune
  • Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley
  • Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo, West Side Story

Best Documentary: Summer Of Seoul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

  • Becoming Costeau
  • Cow
  • Flee
  • Summer Of Seoul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
  • The Rescue

Original Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

  • Aaron Sorkin, Being The Ricardos
  • Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
  • Adam Mckay, Don't Look Up
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
  • Zach Baylinm, King Richard

Bets Adapted Screenplay: CODA

  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • CODA
    The Lost Daughter
  • The Power Of The Dog

Outstanding British Film: Belfast

  • After Love
  • Ali & Ava
  • Boiling Point
  • Belfast
  • Cyrano
  • Everybody's Talking About Jamie
  • House Of Gucci
  • Last Night In Soho
  • Passing
  • No Time To Die

Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, CODA

  • Mike Faist, West Side Story
  • Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
  • Woody Norman, C'mon C'mon
  • Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog
  • Troy Kotsur, CODA
  • Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog

Best Film not in English language: Drive My Car

  • Drive My Car
  • The Hand Of God
  • Parallel Mothers
  • Petite Maman
  • The Worst Person In The World

Best Costume Design: Cruella

  • Cyrano
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • The French Dispatch
  • Nightmare Alley

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

  • Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
  • Ann Dows, Mass
  • Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
  • Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
  • Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
  • Ruth Negga, Passing

EE Rising Star Award: Lashana Lynch

  • Ariana DeBose
  • Harris Dickinson
  • Lashana Lynch
  • Millicent Simmonds
  • Kodi Smit-Mcphee

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Jeymes Samuel (writer/director), The Harder They Fall

  • Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [Also written by Boaz Yakin], The Harder They Fall
  • Aleem Khan (writer/director), After Love
  • James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli], Boiling Point
  • Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer), Keyboard Fantasies
  • Rebecca Hall (writer/director), Passing

Best Casting: West Side Story

  • Boiling Point
  • West Side Story
  • Dune
  • The Hand Of God
  • King Richard

Best Make Up & Hair: The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

  • Cruella
  • The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • House Of Gucci

Best Original Score: Dune

  • Dune
  • Being The Ricardos
  • Don't Look Up
  • The French Dispatch
  • The Power Of The Dog

Best Sound: Dune

  • Last Night In Soho
  • No Time To Die
  • Dune
  • A Quiet Place Part II
  • West Side Story

Best Editing: No Time To Die

  • Belfast
  • Dune
  • No Time To Die
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Summer Of Soul

Best Cinematography: Dune

  • Nightmare Alley
  • No Time To Die
  • Dune
  • The Power Of The Dog
  • The Tragedy Of Macbeth

Best Special Visual Effects: Dune

  • Dune
  • Free Guy
  • Ghostbusters
  • The Matrix: Resurrections
  • No Time To Die

Best British Short Film: The Black Cop

  • Femme
  • The Palace
  • Stuffed
  • Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee
  • The Black Cop

Best British Short Animation: Do Not Feed The Pigeons

  • Affairs Of The Art
  • Night Of The Living Dread
  • Do Not Feed The Pigeons

