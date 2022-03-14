BAFTA Awards 2022 Complete List Of Winners: 'Dune', 'Power Of The Dog' Win Big

The British Academy Film Awards or BAFTA Awards is an annual award show hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts to honour British and international contributions to film. This year's ceremony recently took place at the Royal Albert Hall, London. The star-studded evening saw celebrities gracing the red carpet. While Benedict Cumberbatch starrer The Power Of The Dog won big, Dune dominated in the craft category. Here is the complete list of winners at BAFTA Awards 2022. BAFTA Awards 2022 winners Best Film: The Power Of The Dog Belfast

Don't Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power Of The Dog Best Leading Actress: Joanna Scanlan, After Love Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci

Alana Haim, Locorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person In The World

Tessa Thompson, Passing Best Director: Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog Aleem Khan, After Love

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan, Happening

Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Julia Ducournau, Titane Best Leading Actor: Will Smith, King Richard Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog

Leonardo Dicaprio, Don't Look Up

Will Smith, King Richard

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point Bets Animated Film: Encanto Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vx The Machines Best Production Design: Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Cyrano

Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo, The French Dispatch

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley

Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo, West Side Story Best Documentary: Summer Of Seoul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Becoming Costeau

Cow

Flee

Summer Of Seoul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

The Rescue Original Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza Aaron Sorkin, Being The Ricardos

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Adam Mckay, Don't Look Up

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylinm, King Richard Bets Adapted Screenplay: CODA Drive My Car

Dune

CODA

The Lost Daughter

The Lost Daughter The Power Of The Dog Outstanding British Film: Belfast After Love

Ali & Ava

Boiling Point

Belfast

Cyrano

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

House Of Gucci

Last Night In Soho

Passing

No Time To Die Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, CODA Mike Faist, West Side Story

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Woody Norman, C'mon C'mon

Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog Best Film not in English language: Drive My Car Drive My Car

The Hand Of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person In The World Best Costume Design: Cruella Cyrano

Cruella

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ann Dows, Mass

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing EE Rising Star Award: Lashana Lynch Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-Mcphee Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Jeymes Samuel (writer/director), The Harder They Fall Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [Also written by Boaz Yakin], The Harder They Fall

Aleem Khan (writer/director), After Love

James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli], Boiling Point

Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer), Keyboard Fantasies

Rebecca Hall (writer/director), Passing Best Casting: West Side Story Boiling Point

West Side Story

Dune

The Hand Of God

King Richard Best Make Up & Hair: The Eyes Of Tammy Faye Cruella

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Cyrano

Dune

House Of Gucci Best Original Score: Dune Dune

Being The Ricardos

Don't Look Up

The French Dispatch

The Power Of The Dog Best Sound: Dune Last Night In Soho

No Time To Die

Dune

A Quiet Place Part II

West Side Story Best Editing: No Time To Die Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

Licorice Pizza

Summer Of Soul Best Cinematography: Dune Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

Dune

The Power Of The Dog

The Tragedy Of Macbeth Best Special Visual Effects: Dune Dune

Free Guy

Ghostbusters

The Matrix: Resurrections

No Time To Die Best British Short Film: The Black Cop Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committe e

e The Black Cop Best British Short Animation: Do Not Feed The Pigeons Affairs Of The Art

Night Of The Living Dread

Do Not Feed The Pigeons Image: Instagram/@dunemovie/@powerofthedogfilm

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.