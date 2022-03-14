BAFTA Awards 2022 Complete List Of Winners: 'Dune', 'Power Of The Dog' Win Big

The British Academy Film Awards or BAFTA Awards is an annual award show hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts to honour British and international contributions to film. This year's ceremony recently took place at the Royal Albert Hall, London. The star-studded evening saw celebrities gracing the red carpet. While Benedict Cumberbatch starrer The Power Of The Dog won big, Dune dominated in the craft category. Here is the complete list of winners at BAFTA Awards 2022.
BAFTA Awards 2022 winners
Best Film: The Power Of The Dog
- Belfast
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- The Power Of The Dog
Best Leading Actress: Joanna Scanlan, After Love
- Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci
- Alana Haim, Locorice Pizza
- Emilia Jones, CODA
- Joanna Scanlan, After Love
- Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person In The World
- Tessa Thompson, Passing
Best Director: Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog
- Aleem Khan, After Love
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
- Audrey Diwan, Happening
- Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Julia Ducournau, Titane
Best Leading Actor: Will Smith, King Richard
- Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
- Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog
- Leonardo Dicaprio, Don't Look Up
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Bets Animated Film: Encanto
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells Vx The Machines
Best Production Design: Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune
- Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Cyrano
- Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo, The French Dispatch
- Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune
- Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley
- Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo, West Side Story
Best Documentary: Summer Of Seoul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- Becoming Costeau
- Cow
- Flee
- Summer Of Seoul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- The Rescue
Original Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Aaron Sorkin, Being The Ricardos
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Adam Mckay, Don't Look Up
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Zach Baylinm, King Richard
Bets Adapted Screenplay: CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- CODA
The Lost Daughter
- The Power Of The Dog
Outstanding British Film: Belfast
- After Love
- Ali & Ava
- Boiling Point
- Belfast
- Cyrano
- Everybody's Talking About Jamie
- House Of Gucci
- Last Night In Soho
- Passing
- No Time To Die
Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Mike Faist, West Side Story
- Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
- Woody Norman, C'mon C'mon
- Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog
Best Film not in English language: Drive My Car
- Drive My Car
- The Hand Of God
- Parallel Mothers
- Petite Maman
- The Worst Person In The World
Best Costume Design: Cruella
- Cyrano
- Cruella
- Dune
- The French Dispatch
- Nightmare Alley
Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Ann Dows, Mass
- Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Ruth Negga, Passing
EE Rising Star Award: Lashana Lynch
- Ariana DeBose
- Harris Dickinson
- Lashana Lynch
- Millicent Simmonds
- Kodi Smit-Mcphee
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Jeymes Samuel (writer/director), The Harder They Fall
- Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [Also written by Boaz Yakin], The Harder They Fall
- Aleem Khan (writer/director), After Love
- James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli], Boiling Point
- Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer), Keyboard Fantasies
- Rebecca Hall (writer/director), Passing
Best Casting: West Side Story
- Boiling Point
- West Side Story
- Dune
- The Hand Of God
- King Richard
Best Make Up & Hair: The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
- Cruella
- The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
- Cyrano
- Dune
- House Of Gucci
Best Original Score: Dune
- Dune
- Being The Ricardos
- Don't Look Up
- The French Dispatch
- The Power Of The Dog
Best Sound: Dune
- Last Night In Soho
- No Time To Die
- Dune
- A Quiet Place Part II
- West Side Story
Best Editing: No Time To Die
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time To Die
- Licorice Pizza
- Summer Of Soul
Best Cinematography: Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- No Time To Die
- Dune
- The Power Of The Dog
- The Tragedy Of Macbeth
Best Special Visual Effects: Dune
- Dune
- Free Guy
- Ghostbusters
- The Matrix: Resurrections
- No Time To Die
Best British Short Film: The Black Cop
- Femme
- The Palace
- Stuffed
- Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee
- The Black Cop
Best British Short Animation: Do Not Feed The Pigeons
- Affairs Of The Art
- Night Of The Living Dread
- Do Not Feed The Pigeons
Image: Instagram/@dunemovie/@powerofthedogfilm
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.