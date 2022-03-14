Stranger Things fame Millie Bobby Brown recently made her relationship with Jake Bongiovi, official. Jake Bongiovi is the son of popular American singer Jon Bon Jovi. The actor recently made an appearance at the BAFTA Awards 2022 and made her red carpet debut with her beau by her side. Several fans and followers of the duo took to the comments section of Millie Bobby Brown's post and expressed their love for the adorable couple.

The prestigious BAFTA Awards 2022 was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13, 2022, and several renowned stars graced the event with their appearance. The duo twinned in black outfits and displayed pure elegance on the red carpet. Millie Bobby Brown was seen in a gorgeous gown that included lace and velvet as she stood beside her beau, who looked dapper in a tuxedo.

Millie Bobby Brown earlier took to her social media handle in November 2021 as she made her relationship with Jake Bongiovi official after several speculations and rumours regarding the same made the rounds. The actor posted a loved-up picture with her boyfriend at what seemed to be at the London Eye Ferris wheel. Although the picture she uploaded was blurred, the couple could be seen giving each other a tight hug as Jake planted a kiss on his girlfriend's cheek. Fans were elated by the post and expressed their joy in the comments section of the actor's post.

The new couple in town also celebrated Millie's birthday together and gave the special day an all-new twist as they dressed up as some iconic characters. The actor dressed up as Barbie and posed alongside her beau, who took on the character of Ken. The internet loved the duo's new looks and lauded them online.

The rumours about their relationship started in June 2021, when the duo was spotted holding hands and the pictures of the same made their way to Instagram. Millie Bobby Brown was seen in a simple pink and white outfit as she held her rumoured beau's hand on the streets.

