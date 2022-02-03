BAFTA Awards 2022 Nominations: Kristen Stewart To Andrew Garfield, Biggest Snubs This Year

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@ourandrewgarfield/kristexnstewart
BAFTA nominations are full of snubs and surprises and this year's BAFTAs are riddled with the same. Some of the high-profile actors were overlooked with Olivia Colman, Andrew Garfield and Denzel Washington among the many stars missing out. Here are the biggest snubs of the year:
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
The Power of the Dog raked in the second-highest number of nominations, but Dunst's performance as Rose Gordon has been overlooked. With Kirsten being sidelined, Jesse Plemons and Benedict Cumberbatch have more than earned their own nods.
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
This is actually a shocker to many of the people as Andrew Garfield has also not been nominated for his role in Lin Manuel Miranda’s musical Tick, Tick… Boom! Not only this, he has also not been recognised for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Stewart, who is known for her performance as Princess Diana was not included in the list of BAFTA. This is one of the most glaring omissions from this morning’s BAFTA nominations. Kristen had also not been nominated at the recent SAG awards.
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Despite her outstanding performance in The Lost Daughter, Olivia Colman missed out BAFTA this year as well. Colman picked up the BAFTA and Oscar prize two years ago for The Favourite.
This time, overall, 19 of the 24 performance slots have been occupied by first-time nominees. Here is the complete list:
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power Of The Dog
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House Of Gucci
Last Night In Soho
No Time To Die
Passing
After Love, Aleem Khan (writer/director)
Boiling Point, James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]
The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [Also written by Boaz Yakin]
Keyboard Fantasies, Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
Passing, Rebecca Hall (writer/director)
Drive My Car
The Hand Of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person In The World
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs The Machines
After Love, Aleem Khan
Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Happening, Audrey Diwan
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion
Titane, Julia Ducournau
Being The Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up, Adam Mckay
King Richard, Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
Coda, Siân Heder
Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Dune, Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion
Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, Coda
Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person In The World
Joanna Scanlan, After Love
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog
Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Will Smith, King Richard
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana Debose, West Side Story
Ann Dowd, Mass
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Mike Faist, West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog
Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog
Being The Ricardos, Daniel Pemberton
Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell
Dune, Hans Zimmer
The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
The Power Of The Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Boiling Point, Carolyn Mcleod
Dune, Francine, Maisler
The Hand Of God, Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
King Richard, Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
West Side Story, Cindy Tolan
Dune Greig, Fraser
Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen
No Time To Die, Linus Sandgren
The Power Of The Dog, Ari Wegner
The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel
Belfast, Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
Dune, Joe Walker
Licorice Pizza, Andy Jurgensen
No Time To Die, Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Joshua L. Pearson
Cyrano, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Dune, Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
The French Dispatch, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Nightmare Alley, Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
West Side Story, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Cruella, Jenny Beavan
Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini
Dune, Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
The French Dispatch, Milena Canonero
Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira
Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
Cyrano, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
Dune, Love Larson, Donald Mowat
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
House Of Gucci, Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno
