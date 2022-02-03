BAFTA Awards 2022 Nominations: Kristen Stewart To Andrew Garfield, Biggest Snubs This Year

BAFTA nominations are full of snubs and surprises and this year's BAFTAs are riddled with the same. Some of the high-profile actors were overlooked with Olivia Colman, Andrew Garfield and Denzel Washington among the many stars missing out. Here are the biggest snubs of the year:

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

The Power of the Dog raked in the second-highest number of nominations, but Dunst's performance as Rose Gordon has been overlooked. With Kirsten being sidelined, Jesse Plemons and Benedict Cumberbatch have more than earned their own nods.

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

This is actually a shocker to many of the people as Andrew Garfield has also not been nominated for his role in Lin Manuel Miranda’s musical Tick, Tick… Boom! Not only this, he has also not been recognised for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Stewart, who is known for her performance as Princess Diana was not included in the list of BAFTA. This is one of the most glaring omissions from this morning’s BAFTA nominations. Kristen had also not been nominated at the recent SAG awards.

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Despite her outstanding performance in The Lost Daughter, Olivia Colman missed out BAFTA this year as well. Colman picked up the BAFTA and Oscar prize two years ago for The Favourite.

This time, overall, 19 of the 24 performance slots have been occupied by first-time nominees. Here is the complete list:

Best Film



Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power Of The Dog

Outstanding British Film



After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House Of Gucci

Last Night In Soho

No Time To Die

Passing

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer



After Love, Aleem Khan (writer/director)

Boiling Point, James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]

The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [Also written by Boaz Yakin]

Keyboard Fantasies, Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

Passing, Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

Film Not In The English Language



Drive My Car

The Hand Of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person In The World

Documentary



Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Animated Film



Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs The Machines

Director



After Love, Aleem Khan

Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Happening, Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion

Titane, Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay



Being The Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up, Adam Mckay

King Richard, Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay



Coda, Siân Heder

Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Dune, Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion

Leading Actress



Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, Coda

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person In The World

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Leading Actor



Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog

Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

Will Smith, King Richard

Supporting Actress



Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana Debose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Supporting Actor



Mike Faist, West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog

Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog

Original Score



Being The Ricardos, Daniel Pemberton

Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell

Dune, Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat

The Power Of The Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Casting



Boiling Point, Carolyn Mcleod

Dune, Francine, Maisler

The Hand Of God, Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard, Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

West Side Story, Cindy Tolan

Cinematography



Dune Greig, Fraser

Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen

No Time To Die, Linus Sandgren

The Power Of The Dog, Ari Wegner

The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel

Editing



Belfast, Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Dune, Joe Walker

Licorice Pizza, Andy Jurgensen

No Time To Die, Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Joshua L. Pearson

Production Design



Cyrano, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Dune, Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

The French Dispatch, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Nightmare Alley, Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

West Side Story, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Costume Design



Cruella, Jenny Beavan

Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune, Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

The French Dispatch, Milena Canonero

Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira

Make Up & Hair



Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

Cyrano, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

Dune, Love Larson, Donald Mowat

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

House Of Gucci, Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

