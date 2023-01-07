BAFTA Awards 2023: Indian Films 'RRR', 'All That Breathes' Make It To Nominations Longlist

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced the results of the first round of voting across all 24 categories for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards. The initial longlist includes two Indian films - 'RRR' and 'All That Breathes'. However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, failed to make the cut.

SS Rajamouli's 2022 blockbuster hit 'RRR' featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR scored one nod for the 'Film Not In English Language' category. Meanwhile, Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' was longlisted in the 'Documentary' category.

After the longlist's announcement, team 'RRR' expressed gratitude on Twitter and Instagram. The caption read, "Very happy to share that RRR is in the LONGLIST of #BAFTA FILM AWARDS. Thank you everyone. #RRRMovie @BAFTA."

Take a look at the post here:

This announcement, the result of the first round of voting which closed on December 30, is only the third time BAFTA has published nominations longlists. BAFTA made this decision in 2020 as part of a major overhaul of its voting procedures aimed at addressing the lack of diversity at its film awards, according to report by The Hollywood Reporter.

The additional longlisting round -- bringing the total rounds of voting to three -- was brought in among some 120 wide-ranging changes.

The final list of nominations for BAFTA Awards 2023 will be announced on January 19 and the ceremony is set to take place on February 19.

SS Rajamouli wins Best Director award for 'RRR' at New York Film Critics Circle:

Recently on January 5, SS Rajamouli won the Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) for 'RRR'. The director arrived at the annual gala awards dinner that took place in New York, US with his wife Rama Rajamouli, son and his extended family.

'RRR' trio to attend Golden Globes 2023:

SS Rajamouli and his family, who are currently in the US, will also be attending the 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on January 10. Two stars of the pan-India epic movie - actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, will be joining the filmmaker at the Golden Globes 2023.

'RRR' has been nominated at the Golden Globe Awards in two categories - Best Foreign Film and Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'.

'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu' shortlisted for Oscars:

The fast-paced song 'Naatu Naatu', which features the film's co-leads Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was recently shortlisted for the Oscars in the Best Original Song category. The final nominations for the Oscars will be announced on January 24.

'RRR', which was released globally in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, submitted itself for consideration in various Oscar categories.