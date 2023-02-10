BAFTA Awards 2023: Indians Can Catch The Ceremony On This Streaming Platform

The 76th edition of the BAFTA Film Awards will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India, the streamer announced on Friday.

Lionsgate Play subscribers in the country can catch the annual award ceremony live from London’s Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall at 12.30 a.m. on February 20, according to a press release.

Actor Richard E Grant is set to host the awards ceremony with Alison Hammond hosting a new BAFTA Studio that will offer viewers an extra experience during the event featuring interviews and insights. Ali Plumb and Vick Hope will take the reins on the red carpet.

Amit Dhanuka, executive vice president, Lionsgate, said the BAFTA awards stands for the artistic brilliance and technical mastery that goes into filmmaking.

“We are thrilled to bring the glamour, prestige and excitement of this event to audiences in India, the Philippines, and Indonesia.” "We have been home to prestigious award shows including Emmy’s and Golden Globes, and we are proud to add the EE BAFTAs, providing audiences with front-row access to the best of awards, LIVE and exclusive,” Dhanuka said.

The nominations for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards were announced on January 19 that saw German-language anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front bagging 14 nods.

