BAFTA Awards: 'Black Bottom' Starring Late Chadwick Boseman Wins Under Technical Category

The 74th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) took place on April 10 and 11. Eight craft awards for casting, costume, makeup and hair, production design, sound, special visual effects, British short film, and British short animation were handed out virtually on the opening night. The Viola Davis starrer Ma Rainey's Black Bottom bagged two awards in the technical categories on opening night.

British Radio Presenter Clara Amfor hosted the opening night of EE BAFTA Awards on April 10 and was joined by a panel of guests including Rhianna Dhillon and Joanna Scanlan. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom costume designer Ann Roth received Best Costume Design on the opening night. Whereas Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, and Mia Neal won an award under the category of 'Best Makeup and Hair' for the film. The film featured late Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman who was also nominated for the 'Best Actor in Leading Role' at the BAFTA Awards.

The awards took place virtually from the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday. David Fincher's directional Mank was awarded in the Best Production Design category. The coming-of-age drama film Rocks directed by Sarah Gavron, which was nominated under seven categories including Outstanding British film, won an award for Best Casting. Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which featured actors Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Indian actor Dimple Kapadia among others, won a BAFTA for Special Visual Effects. Directed by Darius Marder Sound of Metal featuring Riz Ahmed won in the Best Sound category. The animated short film The Owl and the Pussycat won an award for Best Short Animated Film whereas the award for Best British Short Film went to Farah Nabulsi’s The Present.

Apart from the craft award winners, the highlight of the opening night was Noel Clarke getting honored with a BAFTA for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award. Noel Clarke dedicated the award to the "the underrepresented" in his acceptance speech. In his speech he remembered the time he first won his BAFTA award in 2009 and when he went to receive the award, he had popped up his collar as he went up which gave him an impression of being "arrogant" back then. Reflecting upon the same he said he acted in that manner because he felt "vindicated" since he had won something at the time a person like him was not supposed and something he had been told he could not win. He dedicated his award to "my young black boys and girls out there" who never believed it could happen to them.

