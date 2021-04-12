BAFTA Awards Pays Tribute To Prince Philip: 'He Had A Special Place In BAFTA History'

The 74th British Academy Film Awards held on the 10th and 11th of April remembered the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip. The BAFTA awards 2021 not only paid tribute to the late royal member but also several other artists who died this year. The award ceremony's hosts paid their respects with an emotional speech in honour of Prince Philips' death

BAFTA awards remember Prince Philips

The hosts of the ceremony Dermot O'Leary and Edith Bowman started off by informing the audience that Prince Philips had a special place in the BAFTA history as he served as the first president from the year 1959 to 1965. Dermot O'Leary expressed his condolences on the behalf of BAFTA awards 2021 saying they are saddened to hear the passing of his royalness Prince Philip, according to the Daily Mail. The hosts continued with the tribute amongst the star-studded panel of the night.

'Special place in BAFTA history'

The hosts of the ceremony continued to inform the viewers of his contribution to the Award ceremony over the years. Continuing the speech, Dermot said that 60 years ago, Prince Philip became the first president, and the line continued as his grandson Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is the current president. Edith Bowman continued her tribute saying that the support of the royal family helped BAFTA to brave through difficulties and become a leading charity in arts today. The hosts ended the tribute by sending out condolences to the royal family.

Presenter Clara Amfo also took this opportunity to express her grief by reading out the same tribute on camera. According to the reports from the Daily Mail, the current president, Prince William was scheduled to make an appearance at the ceremony. The BAFTA released a statement informing that the Duke of Cambridge will no longer participate in the Award ceremony.

The Royal family's contribution to BAFTA

The late Duke of Edinburgh was appointed as the first president and served for seven years in that post. However, the late Prince continued to show his support to the organization all his life. According to the Daily Mail, the Prince was also present at the official opening ceremony of BAFTA's headquarters in London along with the queen.

Promo Pic Credit: The Royal Family IG