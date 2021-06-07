BAFTA Awards: The Cast Of 'Casualty' Pays Tribute To NHS While Accepting Their BAFTA Award

BBC One's top-rating medical drama Casualty took home one of the biggest awards at the British Academy Film Awards held on the 6th of June. Expressing their gratitude towards BAFTA Awards 2021, the Casualty cast made sure to mention NHS and paid a heartful tribute to them. Check out William Beck's acceptance speech at the BAFTA awards along with fellow castmates.

Casualty cast paid tribute to NHS

BAFTA Award winners, the cast of Casualty, bagged the award for Soap and Continuing Drama. By connecting to the ceremony via video conference, a couple of members of the cast appeared on the screen to received the award. Speaking on behalf of his cast members, William Beck, playing the role of Dylan Keogh in the drama, stated that the award was a huge honour to them and expressed gratitude for sharing nominations with esteemed dramas in the same categories.

The actor paid tribute to the NHS while receiving the award stating that they shared the award with the people without whom they would have no show- the NHS. While talking about soap dramas, the actor talked about how they depict and narrate a story of the 'everyday'. The dramas also tell a story of the unique and dramatic experience people face in their everyday life regardless of their gender, age and sex. Lastly, he dedicated the award for the heroes of the society.

BAFTA Awards 2021

British Academy Television Awards 2021 held on the 6th of June witnessed some of the biggest and beloved series and actors getting recognized for their contribution to British Television. Hosted by Richard Ayoade, I May Destroy You actress Michaela Coel became the biggest winner of the night after bagging the Best Actress and Best Mini-series awards for her performance. Other BAFTA Award winners include Romesh Ranganathan in The Ranganation for Entertainment performance, Rakie Ayola in Anthony for Supporting actress, and Malachi Kirby in Small Axe for Supporting actor.

Other big award winners include Aimee Lou Wood from Sex Education bagging the award for Female Performance in a comedy programme. On the other hand, BBC One's Casualty won against Coronation Street, EastEnders, and Hollyoaks. Paul Mescal took home the award for the Lead Actor for his performance in Normal People.

IMAGE- CASUALTY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.