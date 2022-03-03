BAFTA Condemns Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine; 'We Stand In Solidarity With Ukraine'

The Russia-Ukraine war has entered its eighth day with Russian troops reportedly escalating attacks on residential buildings in Ukraine, including a strike on a police building in Kharkiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy has claimed that 9,000 Russian personnel were killed stating that Russia has 'sneaky plans'. Meanwhile, many artists and celebrities have condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine; recently, BAFTA chairman, Krishnendu Majumdar said that BAFTA stands united with the Ukrainian Film Academy.

BAFTA condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine

BAFTA chairman Krishnendu Majumdar was quoted by Variety as saying, "BAFTA joins our fellow Academies across Europe and stands united with the Ukrainian Film Academy in condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.” He added that they stand in solidarity with all Ukrainian people bravely fighting for their country, sharing their hope for a return to peace.

"Together with the Ukrainian Film Academy we want to express the importance of reading and sharing verified accurate information," Majumdar said.

Giving a shoutout to the journalists and filmmakers who are bravely reporting and documenting the conflict, Krishnendu said, "We extend our support and unreserved gratitude to the journalists and filmmakers, many of whom are BAFTA members, who are bravely reporting and documenting the conflict and humanitarian crisis as it unfolds." He continued, "Our thoughts are with them and their families as they continue this vital work."

The Venice Film Festival has recently announced a free screening of a film based on the Russia-Ukraine conflict to express solidarity with the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing war between the two countries. This came after the organisers of the Cannes Film Festival decided to not welcome Russian delegations for the event scheduled to take place later this year.

Artists, bands cancel shows amid Russia-Ukraine war

Meanwhile, many artists have cancelled their shows amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They include Louis Tomlinson, who released a statement via his Instagram handle, stating, "I have to sadly announce that my tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv are cancelled until further notice."

Other bands and stars, who have cancelled their shows, include Green Day, Yungblud, AJR, Iggy Pop, Franz Ferdinand, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The Killers, Health, and Bring Me the Horizon.

