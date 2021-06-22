BAFTA: Film Award Ceremony For 2022 Announced; To Be Held In March

The British Academy of Television and Film Awards, also popularly known by the name BAFTA, recently announced the date for their prestigious film award ceremony. The event has been scheduled for March 13, 2022, following the ‘March’ tradition. Films and shows from different parts of the globe are considered for this prestigious award, based on their content and execution. In 2021, films like Nomadland had taken multiple awards home, including the best director and best actress titles.

BAFTA Awards 2022 announced

BAFTA recently announced the dates for their awards ceremony in 2022 and the audience is already quite elated for the nominees and subsequent winners. In the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic, BAFTA 2021 was held in April, contradicting their age-long tradition of holding the film award ceremony in March, every year. Next year, however, the committee has decided to bounce back on the ‘March’ tradition, scheduling the event on March 13, 2022. The details about the venue have not yet been revealed but most experts believe that it will be held at the Royal Albert Hall, which has been the venue for the last few years.

With the United Kingdom under the threat of a third COVID 19 wave, some people also believe that the dates could be pushed in the upcoming days. Another part of the audience believes that there is no scope for further re-scheduling since the COVID 19 situation is expected to be better, by then.

In the year 2021, the film, Promising Young Women, bagged the BAFTA Award in the best British film category. Chloe Zhao won the award for best director as her film, Nomadland was a major highlight from 2020. Actor Frances, best known for portraying the role Marge Gunderson, in the film Fargo (1996), won the best actress title the BAFTA Awards 2021. Youn Yuh-Jung and Anthony Hopkins were also amongst the celebs that took home the prestigious award this year.

