Last Updated:

BAFTA Television Awards 2023: Check Full List Of Nominations

This is Going to Hurt and The Responder led the pack of nominees with six nominations each at the BAFTA Television awards 2023.

Written By
Anjali Negi
BAFTA Television awards 2023

Image: AP


BAFTA Television awards nominations were announced on Wednesday (March 22) and This is Going to Hurt and The Responder led the pack of nominees with six nominations each, closely followed by Bad Sisters, Slow Horses, The Crown and The English with five.

Some well-known actors, like Gary Oldman for Slow Horses, Cillian Murphy for Peaky Blinders, and Daniel Radcliffe for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, are among those receiving their first BAFTA TV nominations.

The BBC has 81 nominations overall, easily outpacing its closest competitor Channel 4, which has 33 nominations. While Apple TV+ scooped 15, Netflix took home 24 nominations.

Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, said: “Huge congratulations to all our nominees. Today a record number of entries in television and craft resulted in 128 nominations, demonstrating fantastic strength and depth in programming and talent in 2022.”

Check out the full list of nominations here: 

DRAMA SERIES 

Bad Sisters

The Responder 

Sherwood

Somewhere Boy 

 

MINI-SERIES 

A Spy Among Friends

Mood

The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe 

This Is Going To Hurt 

 

SINGLE DRAMA 

I Am Ruth 

The House 

Life And Death In The Warehouse 

 

SCRIPTED COMEDY 

Am I Being Unreasonable? 

Big Boys 

Derry Girls 

Ghosts 

 

LEADING ACTOR 

Ben Whishaw This Is Going To Hurt

Chaske Spencer The English 

Cillian Murphy Peaky Blinders 

Gary Oldman Slow Horses 

Martin Freeman The Responder

Taron Egerton Black Bird 

 

LEADING ACTRESS 

Billie Piper I Hate Suzie Too

Imelda Staunton The Crown 

Kate Winslet I Am Ruth 

Maxine Peake Anne 

Sarah Lancashire Julia 

Vicky Mcclure Without Sin 


 

SUPPORTING ACTOR 

Adeel Akhtar Sherwood

Jack Lowden Slow Horses 

Josh Finan The Responder

Salim Daw The Crown 

Samuel Bottomley Somewhere Boy 

Will Sharpe The White Lotus 

 

SUPPORTING ACTRESS 

Adelayo Adedayo The Responder 

Anne-Marie Duff Bad Sisters 

Fiona Shaw Andor 

Jasmine Jobson Top Boy 

Lesley Manville Sherwood 

Saffron Hocking Top Boy 

 

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME 

Daniel Radcliffe Weird: The Al Yankovic Story 

Jon Pointing Big Boys

Joseph Gilgun Brassic 

Lenny Rush Am I Being Unreasonable? –

Matt Berry What We Do In The Shadows 

Stephen Merchant The Outlaws 

 

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME 

Daisy May Cooper Am I Being Unreasonable? –

Diane Morgan Cunk On Earth 

Lucy Beaumont Meet The Richardsons 

Natasia Demetriou Ellie & Natasia

Siobhán Mcsweeney Derry Girls 

 

INTERNATIONAL 

The Bear 

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 

Wednesday 

Oussekine 

Pachinko 

The White Lotus 

 

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME 

Friday Night Live 

The Graham Norton Show

Taskmaster 

Would I Lie To You? 

 

CURRENT AFFAIRS 

Afghanistan: No Country For Women (Exposure) 

Children Of The Taliban 

The Crossing (Exposure) 

Mariupol: The People’s Story (Panorama) 

 

DAYTIME

The Chase 

The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit 

Scam Interceptors 


 

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE 

Big Zuu 

Claudia Winkleman 

Lee Mack 

Mo Gilligan

Sue Perkins 

 

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 

Later… With Jools Holland: Jools’ 30th Birthday Bash

The Masked Singer  

Strictly Come Dancing 

 

FACTUAL SERIES 

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime 

Libby, Are You Home Yet? 

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi 

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing 

 

FEATURES 

Big Zuu’s Big Eats 

Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas 

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live 

The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan 

 

LIVE EVENT 

Concert For Ukraine 

Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace 

The State Funeral Of Hm Queen Elizabeth Ii 

 

NEWS COVERAGE 

Bbc News At Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine 

News: Live In Kyiv 

Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview 

 

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL 

Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams 

Rupaul’s Drag Race UK 

The Traitors 

We Are Black And British 

 

SHORT FORM PROGRAMME 

Always, Asifa 

Biscuitland 

How To Be A Person 

Kingpin Cribs 

 

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY 

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes 

Escape From Kabul Airport 

Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story 

The Real Mo Farah 

 

SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA 

Casualty 

Eastenders 

Emmerdale 

 

SPECIALIST FACTUAL 

Aids: The Unheard Tapes 

The Green Planet 

How To Survive A Dictator With Munya Chawawa 

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone 

 

SPORT 

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games 

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 

Wimbledon 2022 

 

BAFTA TV Craft Nominations

WRITER: COMEDY 

Jack Rooke Big Boys –

Lisa Mcgee Derry Girls –

Nancy Harris The Dry 

Sharon Horgan, Barunka O’shaughnessy, Helen Serafinowicz, Holly Walsh Motherland

 

WRITER: DRAMA 

Adam Kay This Is Going to Hurt 

Alice Oseman Heartstopper 

Pete Jackson Somewhere Boy 

Tony Schumacher The Responder 

 

COSTUME DESIGN 

Amy Roberts The Crown 

Becky Sloan, Joe Pelling Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared 

Jane Petrie The Essex Serpent 

Phoebe De Gaye The English 

 

DIRECTOR: FICTION 

Dearbhla Walsh Bad Sisters 

Hugo Blick The English 

Lucy Forbes This Is Going to Hurt –

William Stefan Smith Top Boy 

 

DIRECTOR: FACTUAL 

Emma Cooper The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

Felicity Morris The Tinder Swindler

James Jones Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes

Sophie Robinson My Dead Body

 

DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA 

Directing Team The State Funeral Of HM Queen Elizabeth II 

Janet Fraser Crook Glastonbury 2022 

Julia Knowles Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace 

Nikki Parsons Strictly Come Dancing 

 

EDITING: FACTUAL 

Ben Brown Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

Doug Bryson Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing 

Mark Summers Afghanistan – No Country for Women (Exposure) 

Houseman Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes 

 

EDITING: FICTION 

Celia Haining The Crown

Frances Parker Andor (Episode 7) 

Katie Weiland Slow Horses (Series 1, Episode 1) 

Selina Macarthur This Is Going to Hurt 

 

EMERGING TALENT: FACTUAL 

Charlie Melville (Producer/Director) John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf 

Helen Hobin (Photography) Frozen Planet II 

Jason Osborne (Director) Our Jubilee 

Joy Ash (Series Producer) Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life 

 

EMERGING TALENT: FICTION JACK ROOKE (Writer) Big Boys –

Lynette Linton (Director) My Name is Leon 

Nicôle Lecky (Writer) Mood 

Pete Jackson (Writer) Somewhere Boy 

 

ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM 

Andy Devonshire, James Dillon, Dru Masters, Rebecca Bowker Taskmaster 

Catherine Land, David Bishop, Patrick Doherty, Richard Silitto, David Newton, Joe Phillips Strictly Come Dancing 

Jen Bollom, Gareth Iles, Tim Routledge, Steve Sidwell, Richard Valentine, Chris Vaughan Concert For Ukraine

Tom Bairstow, Nigel Catmur, Andy Deacon, Kevin Duff, Simon Haw, Steve Sidwell Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace

 

MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN 

Amanda Knight, Barrie Gower, Rosalia Culora House of the Dragon

Daniel Parker, Deborah Kenton, Claudia Stolze, Jovana Jovanovic, Wayne Fitzsimmons, Jana Radilová Dangerous Liaisons 

Helen Speyer Gangs of London 

 

ORIGINAL MUSIC: FACTUAL 

Andrew Phillips House of Maxwell 

Jessica Jones Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story 

Jessica Jones The Tinder Swindler 

Max De Wardener The Elon Musk Show 

 

ORIGINAL MUSIC: FICTION 

Daniel Pemberton, Mick Jagger Slow Horses

Federico Jusid The English 

Matthew Herbert The Responder 

Nicole Lecky, Bryan Senti, Kwame Kz Kwei-Armah JR Mood

 

PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL 

Marcel Mettelsiefen, Jordan Bryon Children of the Taliban

Steve Jamison Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive 

Sue Gibson, Robin Cox, Florian Schulz, Will Nicholls Predators – Always True to Nature 

Tim Shepherd, Oliver Mueller, Todd Kewley, Jessica Mitchell, Sam Lewis Green Planet (Tropical Worlds) 

 

PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION 

Anthony Dod Mantle Pistol 

Ben Wheeler The Tourist 

Chas Appeti Jungle 

Rachel Clark I Am Ruth 

 

PRODUCTION DESIGN 

Alice Normington The Essex Serpent

Becky Sloan, Joe Pelling Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared

Chris Roope The English 

Kave Quinn, Tim Blake, Stella Fox, Penny Crawford, Emily Norris Pistol

 

SCRIPTED CASTING 

Des Hamilton, Elan Jones Top Boy 

Julie Harkin Am I Being Unreasonable?

Nina Gold, Lucy Amos Bad Sisters

Nina Gold, Martin Ware This Is Going to Hurt 

 

SOUND: FACTUAL 

Doug Dreger, Andrew Yarme, Nick Fry, Steve Speed, James Evans, Hugh Dwan Formula 1: Drive to Survive 

Kate Hopkins, Tim Owens, Graham Wild Frozen Planet II (Frozen Worlds)

Peter Bridges, Matthew Charles, Conrad Fletcher, Julian Gough, Andy James, Andy Payne The State Funeral Of HM Queen Elizabeth II 

TUDOR DAVIES Later…with Jools Holland 

 

SOUND: FICTION 

Alastair Sirkett, Doug Cooper, Martin Seeley, Paula Fairfield, Tim Hands, Adele Fletcher House of the Dragon 

Judi Lee Headman, Nigel Squibbs, Tony Gibson, Darren Mcquade SAS Rogue Heroes

Martin Jensen, Joe Beal, Duncan Price, Craig Butters, Sarah Elias, Andrew Sissons Slow Horses 

Sound Team The Crown 

 

SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS 

Angus Bickerton, Nikeah Forde, Asa Shoul, Mike Dawson, Mpc, Pixomondo House of the Dragon 

Industrial Light & Magic The Sandman 

Mohen Leo, Tj Falls, Richard Van Den Bergh, Jean-Clément Soret, Industrial Light & Magic Andor 

Russell Dodgson, Bryony Duncan, Sam Chynoweth, Damien Stumpf, Danny Hargreaves, Eliot Gibbins His Dark Materials

 

TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY 

Balázs Simon, Bbc Creative, Gas Music Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics 

Peter Anderson Studio Bad Sisters 

Tom Hingston, Markus Lehtonen, Sam Norris Life After Life 

Yu+Co The Essex Serpent

First Published:
COMMENT