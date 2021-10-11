BAFTA To Skip 2021 Los Angeles Britannia Awards Event Two Years In A Row

BAFTA, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced that they decided to skip the Britannia Awards, the annual prizes given out by the Brit awards body’s Los Angeles branch, for the second straight year. As per reports, no particular reason was provided by the organizers for the cancellation of the event, but they announced that the award function would take place in 2022.

BAFTA cancels Los Angeles Britannia Awards

As per Variety, no official reason was given by the authorities about the decision, but last year’s Britannia Awards awards were cancelled due to complications caused by the COVID pandemic. The ceremony usually takes place in proximity to the American Film Market, which also took place virtually this year.

However, the organizers of the event in a statement said that they would return in 2022. Their statement read-

BAFTA Britannia awards will be a key part of our plans for 2022, for the rest of this year we are continuing to focus on our year-round learning and talent programs, which include scholarships, the GSA Bafta Student Awards and Breakthrough USA – which we will announce the new cohort for later in the year.

The Britannia Awards are presented by BAFTA Los Angeles, a branch of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts that acts as a bridge between the Hollywood and British production and entertainment business communities. Established in 1989, it honours 'individuals and companies who have dedicated their careers or corporate missions to advancing the art-forms of the moving image.'

(Image: AP)