BAFTA TV Awards 2021: From Aimee Lou Wood To Michaela Coel, See Best Dressed Celebs

The BAFTA TV Awards 2021 took place on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at London’s Television Centre. The event followed COVID-19 guidelines and included some of the biggest personalities from British television who walked the red carpet looking their best. BAFTA TV Awards 2021 ceremony was hosted by actor-comedian, Richard Ayoade and several celebrities like Billie Piper, AJ Odudu and Nicola Coughlan were some of the best-dressed ones. Here is a list of BAFTA TV Awards 2021 red carpet best-dressed celebrities.

BAFTA TV Awards 2021 red carpet best-dressed celebrities

Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee Lou Wood is known for her role as Aimee Gibbs in the Netflix original series Sex Education. She wore a floor-length floral gown and paired it with a statement collar by Miu Miu. The actor was also one of the BAFTA TV Awards 2021 winners as she won in the Best Female Comedy Performance category for her role in the show.

Billie Piper

Billie Piper is popularly known for her shows like Collater and movies like Things to Do Before You're 30, Mansfield Park and Eternal Beauty. The actor stunned in a black Moschino LBD with a pink sash and puff sleeve. She tied her hair in a half ponytail and looked gorgeous in the outfit.

Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel portrayed the role of Arabella Essiedu in the show I May Destroy You. She wore a black gown with red sleeves and jewellery by Alighieri. She flaunted her back as her gown was backless. The actor was amongst the BAFTA TV Awards 2021 winners winning the British Academy Television Award for Best Actress.

AJ Odudu

AJ Odudu is known for hosting the show Big Brother's Bit on the Side. The presenter looked like a red ball of fluff as she wore a one-shoulder feathered dress by Tranhung. She paired her outfit with Jimmy Choo shoes and jewellery by Bulgari. Take a look at the picture of hers from the BAFTA TV Awards 2021 ceremony.

Sophie Okonedo

Sophie Okonedo is known for her films like The Secret Life of Bees, Christopher Robin and her shows like Tsunami: The Aftermath, Criminal Justice and Ratched. The actor wore a stunning taupe dress and paired it with lime green heels by Bottega Veneta. She flaunted her luscious curly hair to go with the outfit.

Image source: BAFTA's Instagram

