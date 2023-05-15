BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Kate Winslet, Ben Whishaw Win Big, Check Full List Of Winners

BAFTA Television Awards were held recently at Royal Festival Hall in London, UK. The ceremony was hosted by comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett. While the nominees were announced in March this year, the award ceremony was held on May 14.

When the nominations were announced, This Is Going to Hurt and The Responder were leading with six nods in various categories including Best Drama Series, mini series and Lead actor among others. While The Responder didn't grab any award this year, This Is Going to Hurt's lead actor Ben Whishaw scored a win in the Leading Actor category. Kate Winslet won the Leading Actress award for I Am Ruth. The series also won an award in the Single Drama category. Take a look at the full list of winners.

Full list of winners

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls (Channel 4)

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

The Traitors (BBC One)

SHORT FORM PROGRAM

How to Be A Person (E4)

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (BBC iPlayer)

DAYTIME

The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit (BBC One)

SPORTS COVERAGE

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (BBC One)

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAM

Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

The Masked Singer (ITV)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

CURRENT AFFAIRS

Children of the Taliban (Channel 4)

NEWS COVERAGE

Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv (Channel 4)

SINGLE DRAMA

I Am Ruth (Channel 4)

INTERNATIONAL

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

FEATURES

Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back (Channel 4)

MINI-SERIES

Mood (BBC)

FACTUAL SERIES

Libby, Are You Home Yet? (Sky Crime)

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

The Real Mo Farah (BBC One)

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

Friday Night Live (Channel 4)

SOAP AND CONTINUING DRAMA

Casualty (BBC One)

LIVE EVENT

Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace (BBC One)

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors (BBC One)

MEMORABLE MOMENT

Platinum Jubilee: Paddington Meets the Queen (BBC One)

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (BBC One)

DRAMA Series

Bad Sisters

LEADING ACTOR

Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (BBC One)

SCRIPTED COMEDY

Derry Girls (Channel 4)

LEADING ACTRESS

Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth (Channel 4)