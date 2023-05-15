BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Kate Winslet, Ben Whishaw Win Big, Check Full List Of Winners

Quick links:
Image: AP
BAFTA Television Awards were held recently at Royal Festival Hall in London, UK. The ceremony was hosted by comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett. While the nominees were announced in March this year, the award ceremony was held on May 14.
When the nominations were announced, This Is Going to Hurt and The Responder were leading with six nods in various categories including Best Drama Series, mini series and Lead actor among others. While The Responder didn't grab any award this year, This Is Going to Hurt's lead actor Ben Whishaw scored a win in the Leading Actor category. Kate Winslet won the Leading Actress award for I Am Ruth. The series also won an award in the Single Drama category. Take a look at the full list of winners.
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls (Channel 4)
REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL
The Traitors (BBC One)
SHORT FORM PROGRAM
How to Be A Person (E4)
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (BBC iPlayer)
DAYTIME
The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit (BBC One)
SPORTS COVERAGE
UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (BBC One)
MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAM
Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
The Masked Singer (ITV)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
CURRENT AFFAIRS
Children of the Taliban (Channel 4)
NEWS COVERAGE
Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv (Channel 4)
SINGLE DRAMA
I Am Ruth (Channel 4)
INTERNATIONAL
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
FEATURES
Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back (Channel 4)
MINI-SERIES
Mood (BBC)
FACTUAL SERIES
Libby, Are You Home Yet? (Sky Crime)
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
The Real Mo Farah (BBC One)
COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
Friday Night Live (Channel 4)
SOAP AND CONTINUING DRAMA
Casualty (BBC One)
LIVE EVENT
Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace (BBC One)
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors (BBC One)
MEMORABLE MOMENT
Platinum Jubilee: Paddington Meets the Queen (BBC One)
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (BBC One)
DRAMA Series
Bad Sisters
LEADING ACTOR
Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (BBC One)
SCRIPTED COMEDY
Derry Girls (Channel 4)
LEADING ACTRESS
Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth (Channel 4)