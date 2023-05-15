BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Kate Winslet Cries, Makes Special Request In Acceptance Speech

BAFTA TV 2023 was held yesterday (May 14). Kate Winslet won the British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) for Best Leading Actress for her role in the series I Am Ruth. While collecting her award, the Titanic actress was moved and she even gave a special mention to her daughter, Mia Threapleton, who accompanied her to the award function. Kate Winslet’s winning speech has gone viral on the Internet.

Kate Winslet won the Best Leading Actress award at BAFTA TV 2023 for her portrayal of a concerned mother, Ruth in the series I Am Ruth. In the series, Kate’s character struggles to connect with her teenage daughter, Freya. The character of Freya was played by Kate’s real daughter Mia, as social media consumes her.

Talking more about the subject of the series, Kate Winslet said in her acceptance speech, “I Am Ruth was made for parents and their children...for parents who wish they could still communicate with their teenagers, but who no longer can.” She also urged young people to not fall prey to addictions to social media. She urged teenagers to be aware of its ‘darker sides’. In her conclusion, Kate Winslet had a special request to make to the ‘people in power’.

To conclude her moving speech, Kate noted, “To people in power, please criminalise harmful content, please eradicate harmful content, we don't want it... We do not want to lie awake terrified of our children’s mental health”. She also made a special note for children and young adults, “And to any young person long person listening, if you are trapped in an unhealthy world, please ask for help..It will be there just ask for it”. Kate’s speech was received with applause and her speech has been doing rounds on the Internet.

Kate Winslet thanks her daughter

Recalling the days when the shooting was hard, Kate talked about her daughter, Mia and mentioned, “There were days where it was agony for her to dig as deeply as she did into very frightening emotional territory sometimes. And it took my breath away”. She also said that if she could, she would break the award in half and give it to her daughter. Her daughter, Mia Threapleton plays the role of her reel daughter, Freya in the series.

About BAFTA TV 2023

BAFTA TV 2023 was held on May 14 in London's Royal Festival Hall. The award ceremony was hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan. While Kate Winslet bagged the Best Leading Actress, Ben Wishaw emerged victorious in the Best Actor category for the drama This is Going to Hurt.