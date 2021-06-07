BAFTA TV Awards: 'I May Destroy You' Wins Best Mini Series; Here's The List Of Winners

Quick links:
Image: BAFTA's Instagram
BAFTA TV Awards 2021 concluded on June 6, 2021. The TV Award show was hosted by Richard Ayoade. The Awards night saw a turnout of whos who from the TV industry for the Red Carpet. The attendance was limited to only those who were nominated in main categories like Best Actor, Best Actress, etc. The rest of the awards were turned in virtually for the actors. Aimee Lou Wood took away the award in the Female Performance in a comedy programmer for the show Sex Education. Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You took home one award each in the Leading Actress and Mini-series category. Paul Mescal took home the Best Actor award for Normal People. The public voted Britain's Got Talent's Diversity performance routine inspired by the events of 2020 as a Must-See Moment.
COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
THE BIG NARSTIE SHOW
CURRENT AFFAIRS
AMERICA’S WAR ON ABORTION (EXPOSURE)
DAYTIME
THE GREAT HOUSE GIVEAWAY
DRAMA SERIES
SAVE ME TOO
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
ROMESH RANGANATHAN The Ranganation
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
LIFE & RHYMES Production Team
FACTUAL SERIES
ONCE UPON A TIME IN IRAQ
FEATURES
LONG LOST FAMILY: BORN WITHOUT TRACE
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
AIMEE LOU WOOD Sex Education
INTERNATIONAL
WELCOME TO CHECHNYA: THE GAY PURGE (STORYVILLE)
LEADING ACTOR
PAUL MESCAL - Normal People
LEADING ACTRESS
MICHAELA COEL - I May Destroy You
LIVE EVENT
SPRINGWATCH 2020 Production Team
MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
CHARLIE COOPER - This Country
MINI SERIES
I MAY DESTROY YOU
NEWS COVERAGE
SKY NEWS: INSIDE IDLIB Production Team
REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL
THE SCHOOL THAT TRIED TO END RACISM Production Team
SCRIPTED COMEDY
INSIDE NO. 9
SHORT FORM PROGRAMME
THEY SAW THE SUN FIRST
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
LOCKED IN: BREAKING THE SILENCE (STORYVILLE)
SINGLE DRAMA
SITTING IN LIMBO
SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA
CASUALTY
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
THE SURGEON’S CUT
SPORT
ENGLAND V WEST INDIES TEST CRICKET
SUPPORTING ACTOR
MALACHI KIRBY - Small Axe
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
RAKIE AYOLA Anthony - LA Productions/BBC One
VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the public)
BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT Diversity perform a routine inspired by the BLM protests
