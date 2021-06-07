Last Updated:

BAFTA TV Awards: 'I May Destroy You' Wins Best Mini Series; Here's The List Of Winners

BAFTA TV Awards took place on June 6, 2021. Michaela Coel took home two awards for 'I May Destroy You'. Here is the full list of BAFTA TV Awards 2021 winners.

BAFTA TV Awards 2021 concluded on June 6, 2021. The TV Award show was hosted by Richard Ayoade. The Awards night saw a turnout of whos who from the TV industry for the Red Carpet. The attendance was limited to only those who were nominated in main categories like Best Actor, Best Actress, etc. The rest of the awards were turned in virtually for the actors. Aimee Lou Wood took away the award in the Female Performance in a comedy programmer for the show Sex Education. Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You took home one award each in the Leading Actress and Mini-series category. Paul Mescal took home the Best Actor award for Normal People. The public voted Britain's Got Talent's Diversity performance routine inspired by the events of 2020 as a Must-See Moment. 

Here is the full list of BAFTA TV Awards 2021 winners:

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

THE BIG NARSTIE SHOW 

CURRENT AFFAIRS

AMERICA’S WAR ON ABORTION (EXPOSURE) 

DAYTIME

THE GREAT HOUSE GIVEAWAY 

DRAMA SERIES

SAVE ME TOO 

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

ROMESH RANGANATHAN The Ranganation 

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

LIFE & RHYMES Production Team

FACTUAL SERIES

ONCE UPON A TIME IN IRAQ 

FEATURES

LONG LOST FAMILY: BORN WITHOUT TRACE 

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

AIMEE LOU WOOD Sex Education 

INTERNATIONAL

WELCOME TO CHECHNYA: THE GAY PURGE (STORYVILLE)

LEADING ACTOR

PAUL MESCAL - Normal People

LEADING ACTRESS

MICHAELA COEL - I May Destroy You

LIVE EVENT

SPRINGWATCH 2020 Production Team

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

CHARLIE COOPER - This Country 

MINI SERIES

I MAY DESTROY YOU

NEWS COVERAGE

SKY NEWS: INSIDE IDLIB Production Team 

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

THE SCHOOL THAT TRIED TO END RACISM Production Team

SCRIPTED COMEDY

INSIDE NO. 9 

SHORT FORM PROGRAMME

THEY SAW THE SUN FIRST 

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

LOCKED IN: BREAKING THE SILENCE (STORYVILLE) 

SINGLE DRAMA

SITTING IN LIMBO 

SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA

CASUALTY 

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

THE SURGEON’S CUT 

SPORT

ENGLAND V WEST INDIES TEST CRICKET 

SUPPORTING ACTOR

MALACHI KIRBY - Small Axe 

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

RAKIE AYOLA Anthony - LA Productions/BBC One

VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the public)

BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT Diversity perform a routine inspired by the BLM protests 

