BAFTAs 2021: Adarsh Gourav Bags 'Leading Actor' Nomination For 'The White Tiger'

Actor Adarsh Gourav recently bagged a nomination at the BAFTAs 2021 for his exemplary performance in the Netflix film, The White Tiger. On Tuesday, the British Academy announced the BAFTAs 2021 nominations, wherein Gourav was nominated alongside Riz Ahmed, Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Hopkins, Mads Mikkelsen and Tahar Rahim in the category of 'Leading Actor'. In addition to that, the Ramin Bahrani film was also nominated in the category of 'Adapted Screenplay'.

The White Tiger is an official adaptation of the Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name by Indian writer Aravind Adiga. The Netflix Original has the Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes director Ramin Bahrani at its helm while The White Tiger's cast includes Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mahesh Manjrekar and Vijay Maurya. Along with playing a supporting role in this drama film, Priyanka also served as an executive producer of The White Tiger. The film released on the streaming giant on January 22, 2021, and has been basking in positive reviews by film critics as well as the masses since then.

Now, team The White Tiger added yet another feather in their cap with two prominent nominations at the 2021 EE British Academy Film Awards. Lead actor Adarsh Gourav, who is well known for his roles in films such as My Name is Khan, Mom and Leila, received a 'Leading Actor' nomination for his exceptional performance as Balram Halwai in the film. Soon after the news of his BAFTAs nomination broke, Adarsh told PTI, "This is so unexpected and overwhelming. This is unbelievable. It is surreal."

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra also took to her Twitter handle to celebrate her film's BAFTA nods. PeeCee tweeted writing, "What a proud moment for Indian talent with 2 BAFTA nominations for an ALL INDIAN STAR CAST!! Ecstatic for you @_GouravAdarsh, you are so deserving of this recognition, and congratulations #RaminBahrani, so well deserved". She added, "I feel extremely proud to have been an executive producer on this movie! Let’s get it!!".

What a proud moment for Indian talent with 2 BAFTA nominations for an ALL INDIAN STAR CAST!! Ecstatic for you @_GouravAdarsh, you are so deserving of this recognition, and congratulations #RaminBahrani, so well deserved.



For the unversed, Adarsh Gourav's Balram is the protagonist of Netflix's The White Tiger, who works as a driver to a wealthy businessman Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) and his wife Pinky (Priyanka Chopra). The film showcases Balram's journey of coming from an underprivileged background to becoming a highly successful entrepreneur. Watch the film's trailer on YouTube below: