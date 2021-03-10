BAFTAs 2021: Priyanka Chopra 'ecstatic' After Adarsh Gourav Earns Best Actor Nomination

The BAFTAs 2021 final nominations were announced on March 9. Adarsh Gourav earned a nomination in the Best Actor category for his performance in The White Tiger. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra who also serves as its executive producer. After the nominations were announced, Adarsh Gourav got a big shout-out from Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra's Twitter post about Adarsh Gourav's nomination

Reacting to Adarsh Gourav's Best Actor nomination, Priyanka Chopra wrote on Twitter, “What a proud moment for Indian talent with 2 BAFTA nominations for an ALL INDIAN STAR CAST!! Ecstatic for you @_GouravAdarsh, you are so deserving of this recognition, and congratulations #RaminBahrani, so well deserved.” In another tweet, she added, “I feel extremely proud to have been an executive producer on this movie! Let’s get it!!” Take a look at her Tweets below.

Adarsh Gourav reacts to his BAFTA nomination

Adarsh Gourav also took to Instagram and shared a post expressing his excitement. He shared a few stills from the film and mentioned that it was hard for him to believe that he had been nominated in the Best Actor category for BAFTAs 2021. In his caption, he said, “Holy shit it's really happening! Thank you Ramin for trusting me to play the character that has given me more than anything I've ever experienced. Congratulations to the team for two BAFTA nominations!! Best adapted screenplay and Leading actor. Congratulations to all the other nominees too!”

More about The White Tiger

The White Tiger is a drama film directed by Ramin Bahrani. The movie is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name. The story revolves around Balram, who comes from a poor Indian village and uses his wit to escape from poverty. The film was released on Netflix on January 22, 2021. It received positive reviews from critics. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.2 out of 10.

The White Tiger has also been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. The longlist of the BAFTA was announced last month and Priyanka Chopra was on the Best Supporting Actress longlist for her performance in the film. The White Tiger made it to seven categories at that time, including the Best Cinematography and Best Editing.