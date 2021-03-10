BAFTAs 2021: When Will The Awards Go On Air And Where Will It Be Held This Year?

The 74th British Academy Film Award has officially released its list of nominations in all major categories. Fans have now grown eager to watch the ceremony as they applaud their favourite films through the BAFTAs. BAFTAs 2021 will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, according to multiple sources. The BAFTAs also unveiled their list of nominees on March 9 making fans eager to know the winners of each category. According to a number of sources and news portal, it is assumed that the British Academy Film Awards or BAFTAs will be held on April 11 of this year.

When will BAFTAs 2021 air and where will it be held this year?

A number of talented artists from British cinema and around the world have been nominated in various categories. Fans of the artists have been cheering for their victory and thus the artists too have geared up for this year's British Academy Film Award. A long list of nominations was seen on March 9 where Nomadland and Rocks saw the most number of nominations being awarded to them. A total of 7 nominations each have been given to both. After years of criticism in terms of lack of diversity, a new voting system was introduced by the BAFTAs this year which brought forth certain rules changes in the selection process for the nominees. Therefore upon glancing over the nominee list one can confirm that four of the six nominees in each of the acting categories are from ethnic backgrounds. Four of the directors nominated for the BAFTAs are women, while three are also nominated for best film, not in the English language. Thus the winners of each category announced by the BAFTAs or British Academy Film Awards will be announced on April 11, 2021.

Full Nominations List:

Best Film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman

Frances Mcdormand, Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali, Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback, Judas And The Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses

Alan Kim, Minari

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami…

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal

Rising Star

Bukky Bakray

Conrad Khan

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Sope Dirisu

Outstanding British Film

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)

Limbo, Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [Also Produced By Angus Lamont]

Moffie, Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer) [Also Written By Oliver Hermanus And Produced By Eric Abraham]

Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)

Saint Maud, Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [Also Produced By Andrea Cornwell]

Film Not In The English Language

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Documentary

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

Animated Film

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Director

Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila Å½baniÄ‡

Rocks, Sarah Gavron

Original Screenplay

Another Round, Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank, Jack Fincher

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

Adapted Screenplay

The Dig, Moira Buffini

The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

The Mauritanian, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

Original Score

Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari, Emile Mosseri

News Of The World, James Newton Howard

Promising Young Woman, Anthony Willis

Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Casting

Calm With Horses, Shaheen Baig

Judas And The Black Messiah, Alexa L. Fogel

Minari ,Julia Kim

Promising Young Woman, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

Rocks, Lucy Pardee

Cinematography

Judas And The Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt

Mank, Erik Messerschmidt

The Mauritanian, Alwin H. Küchler

News Of The World, Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland, Joshua James Richards

Editing

The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval

Sound Of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

Production Design

The Dig, Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

News Of The World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Rebecca, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Costume Design

Ammonite, Michael O'connor

The Dig, Alice Babidge

Emma, Alexandra Byrne

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth

Mank, Trish Summerville

Make Up & Hair

The Dig, Jenny Shircore

Hillbilly Elegy, Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

Pinocchio, Mark Coulier

Sound

Greyhound, Tbc

News Of The World, Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

Nomadland, Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder

Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

Sound Of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc

Special Visual Effects

Greyhound, Pete Bebb, Nathan Mcguinness, Sebastian Von Overheidt

The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

Mulan, Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

The One And Only Ivan, Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

British Short Animation