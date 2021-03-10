BAFTAs 2021: When Will The Awards Go On Air And Where Will It Be Held This Year?

The 74th British Academy Film Award has officially released its list of nominations in all major categories. Fans have now grown eager to watch the ceremony as they applaud their favourite films through the BAFTAs. BAFTAs 2021 will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, according to multiple sources. The BAFTAs also unveiled their list of nominees on March 9 making fans eager to know the winners of each category. According to a number of sources and news portal, it is assumed that the British Academy Film Awards or BAFTAs will be held on April 11 of this year.
When will BAFTAs 2021 air and where will it be held this year?
A number of talented artists from British cinema and around the world have been nominated in various categories. Fans of the artists have been cheering for their victory and thus the artists too have geared up for this year's British Academy Film Award. A long list of nominations was seen on March 9 where Nomadland and Rocks saw the most number of nominations being awarded to them. A total of 7 nominations each have been given to both. After years of criticism in terms of lack of diversity, a new voting system was introduced by the BAFTAs this year which brought forth certain rules changes in the selection process for the nominees. Therefore upon glancing over the nominee list one can confirm that four of the six nominees in each of the acting categories are from ethnic backgrounds. Four of the directors nominated for the BAFTAs are women, while three are also nominated for best film, not in the English language. Thus the winners of each category announced by the BAFTAs or British Academy Film Awards will be announced on April 11, 2021.
Full Nominations List:
Best Film
- The Father
- The Mauritanian
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Leading Actress
- Bukky Bakray, Rocks
- Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman
- Frances Mcdormand, Nomadland
- Wunmi Mosaku, His House
- Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Leading Actor
- Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
- Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Supporting Actress
- Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses
- Kosar Ali, Rocks
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Dominique Fishback, Judas And The Black Messiah
- Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
- Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Supporting Actor
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah
- Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses
- Alan Kim, Minari
- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami…
- Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
- Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal
Rising Star
- Bukky Bakray
- Conrad Khan
- Kingsley Ben-Adir
- Morfydd Clark
- Sope Dirisu
Outstanding British Film
- Calm With Horses
- The Dig
- The Father
- His House
- Limbo
- The Mauritanian
- Mogul Mowgli
- Promising Young Woman
- Rocks
- Saint Maud
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
- His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)
- Limbo, Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [Also Produced By Angus Lamont]
- Moffie, Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer) [Also Written By Oliver Hermanus And Produced By Eric Abraham]
- Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)
- Saint Maud, Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [Also Produced By Andrea Cornwell]
Film Not In The English Language
- Another Round
- Dear Comrades!
- Les Misérables
- Minari
- Quo Vadis, Aida?
Documentary
- Collective
- David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
- The Dissident
- My Octopus Teacher
- The Social Dilemma
Animated Film
Director
- Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg
- Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy
- Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
- Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
- Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila Å½baniÄ‡
- Rocks, Sarah Gavron
Original Screenplay
- Another Round, Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
- Mank, Jack Fincher
- Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
- Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
- The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
Adapted Screenplay
- The Dig, Moira Buffini
- The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
- The Mauritanian, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven
- Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
- The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani
Original Score
- Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- Minari, Emile Mosseri
- News Of The World, James Newton Howard
- Promising Young Woman, Anthony Willis
- Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Casting
- Calm With Horses, Shaheen Baig
- Judas And The Black Messiah, Alexa L. Fogel
- Minari ,Julia Kim
- Promising Young Woman, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
- Rocks, Lucy Pardee
Cinematography
- Judas And The Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
- Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
- The Mauritanian, Alwin H. Küchler
- News Of The World, Dariusz Wolski
- Nomadland, Joshua James Richards
Editing
- The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos
- Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
- Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval
- Sound Of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
- The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten
Production Design
- The Dig, Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
- The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
- Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
- News Of The World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
- Rebecca, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Costume Design
- Ammonite, Michael O'connor
- The Dig, Alice Babidge
- Emma, Alexandra Byrne
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth
- Mank, Trish Summerville
Make Up & Hair
- The Dig, Jenny Shircore
- Hillbilly Elegy, Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
- Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
- Pinocchio, Mark Coulier
Sound
- Greyhound, Tbc
- News Of The World, Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
- Nomadland, Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder
- Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
- Sound Of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc
Special Visual Effects
- Greyhound, Pete Bebb, Nathan Mcguinness, Sebastian Von Overheidt
- The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
- Mulan, Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
- The One And Only Ivan, Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
- Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
British Short Animation
- The Fire Next Time, Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe
- The Owl And The Pussycat, Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf
- The Song Of A Lost Boy, Daniel Quirke, Jamie Macdonald, Brid Arnstein
