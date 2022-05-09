BAFTAs 2022 Host Richard Ayoade Pokes Hilarious Fun At Will Smith's Oscars Slap Row

Hollywood star Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock's feud became the biggest talking point at the Academy Awards 2022. The feud saw the former charging at the comedian for cracking a joke on his actor-wife Jada Pinkett Smith and slapping him on the stage. Following the incident, Smith faced a lot of backlash from the entire industry. Recently, BAFTAs 2022 host Richard Ayoade also took a dig at Will Smith at the awards show and left everyone in splits.

As per Mirror, BAFTA TV Awards host Richard Ayoade put his best foot forward in entertaining the viewers. Taking to the stage on Sunday evening, May 8, in London, the Early Man artiste talked about the 75th anniversary of the show. He mentioned how there were only six categories during 1955 edition of the awards and then cracked a joke on Wil Smith.

Ayoade said, "In 1955 there were only six categories, there was barely enough time to get up from your seat and slap someone before the whole ceremony would be over." The audience burst into laughter as Richard assured them he would not use their faces as punchlines or punchbags. He said, "But do not worry your overly-filmed heads, I’m not going to use your faces as punchlines or punchbags – you’ve suffered enough. No one works harder than us, apart from people in other professions." I’m putting in a couple of hours today, I’m exhausted," he added.

Benedict Cumberbatch cracks a joke on Will Smith

Benedict Cumberbatch recently hosted his second Saturday Night Live episode and left the audience in splits with his monologue. The actor revealed how most of his pitches from SNL writers were about his superhero character Doctor Strange and quipped he had done other films too. Explaining the same to SNL's Lorne Michaels, he mentioned he was nominated for an Oscar for his role in The Power Of The Dog.

The actor revealed that he told Michaels, "Come on, man. I was nominated for an Oscar for that. I did okay." He further added, "I mean, I didn't win. I was beat by Will Smith... No, not physically," addressing Smith's altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars, which was followed by his Best Actor win for King Richard.