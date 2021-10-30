'Ballerina': Ana De Armas In Talks To Star In Upcoming John Wick Spinoff

Ana de Armas, who was previously featured in Knives Out and No Time To Die, is currently in talks with the producers of the John Wick spinoff Ballerina to play the lead role. The highly sought-after Cuban actress will soon be involved in the psychological thriller Deep Water along with Ben Affleck and is also cast in Russo Brothers' The Gray Man, where she will again share the screen with her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans. She was a Golden Globe nominee and is also signed to play the lead in Andrew Dominik's Blonde, which is a fictionalised account of the life of Marilyn Monroe to be released in 2022 on Netflix.

Ballerina is about a young female assassin who wants to avenge the death of her family. The character does appear in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, as Ballerina is still preparing to become an assassin. According to the Deadline, Shay Hatten will be scripting the spinoff, who is known for his works of Army Of The Dead and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The spinoff will be directed by Len Wiseman, who is best known for Underworld.

More about the spinoff

As per the Deadline, Lionsgate will return to the John Wick franchise along with producers Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski. The producer of Ballerina will indeed be the director of John Wick. The Deadline suggests that the producers of the spinoff have allocated a budget of USD 50-80 million. It is not known if Keanu Reeves will be a part of the movie but it is expected that Keenu and Anjelica Huston will make brief appearances.

Interestingly, Lionsgate's John Wick world is growing with the television series, The Continental. According to Deadline, CAA and Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks represent Ana de Armas. Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa will be managing Ballerina for Lionsgate, whose international sales division is working to bring a ton of blockbuster hits to the virtual American Film Market next week. Among the newly bought movies is John Wick 4, which is still available in several locations across the country. The fourth edition of the Keanu Reeves franchise is scheduled to be released next May.