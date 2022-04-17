Bam Margera Settles Lawsuit After Being Dropped From 'Jackass Forever'; Details Inside

Jackass Forever is the fourth instalment of the Jackass series. Well-received by the audience, the reality comedy film is directed and produced by Jeff Tremaine and stars original Jackass members Knoxville, Danger Ehren, Steve-O, Dave England, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Preston Lacy along with other celebrity guests.

For the latest instalment of the franchise, the cast from the previous films returned except Ryan Dunn. Moreover, Bam Margera was also dropped from the film's production in August 2020 as Bam broke his contract after he failed a drug test. Following this, he filed a lawsuit that was about his termination from the franchise’s Jackass Forever film. He also accused the makers of violating his civil rights by forcing him to sign a 'Wellness Agreement' that had many restrictions. Reportedly, now Bam has finally settled the lawsuit.

Bam Margera settles Jackass Lawsuit

Bam Margera who was part of Jackass dropped his wrongful termination lawsuit against the makers of Jackass Forever, including Jackass figurehead Johnny Knoxville. As per the reports of The Hollywood Reporter, a proposal filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court revealed that Margera and the producers of Jackass Forever have decided to dismiss the case, but the terms of the deal were not unveiled.

For the unversed, Margera did not clear the drug test because it detected Adderall that he takes for deficit disorder. Although after his termination too, he did appear in one scene, The Marching Band, shot before he was fired. Moreover, Margera also filmed the segment Silence of the Lambs with Steve-O but his scenes were removed from the final cut of the film.

More about Jackass Forever

The fourth instalment stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man, and other daredevils from MTV days. It is a hilarious compilation of several skits, pranks, and stunts that are filmed to crack up the audience. The movie had its world premiere at the Hollywood Theater on February 2, 2022, and was theatrically released on February 4. Paramount’s comedy triumphed at the domestic box office after it minted $23.5 million from 3,604 theatres. The movie consists of some well-known artists namely Wee Man, Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Jasper Dolphin, Machine Gun Kelly, Tyler, the Creator, Jules Sylvester, and more.

Image:ap/insta/@jackass