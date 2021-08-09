Barack Obama Enjoys 60th B'day Bash With Hollywood Celebs, His Dancing Video Goes Viral

Former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama, just turned 60 on August 4. According to a report by E!, the former President celebrated his 60th birthday in his family home, Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, on August 7. The report also claims that the party was Hawaii-themed and was attended by several A-list celebrities.

Barack Obama's 60th birthday party a star-studded affair?

According to the aforementioned report, former President Obama's birthday featured several famous guests including couples Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union and even Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson. The report further stated that other famous celebrities like Bradley Cooper, Stephen Spielberg, Don Cheadle and Erykah Badu were also in attendance.

Erykah Badu's Instagram story, featuring the former President dancing, has since gone viral. E! also reports that Musician H.E.R. and rapper Trap Beckham were also at the party, and posted images from the event on social media, but those including Badu's story were soon deleted. However, you can check out the viral video featuring former President Obama dancing, below -

Trap Beckham's manager TJ, who was also present at the event, shared a story on his Instagram handle talking about former President Obama's dance moves. The manager can also be heard saying, "Ya'll never seen Obama like this in your life. Nobody ever seen Obama like this. He was lit, too lit, oh my God." The manager also added, "Everything was amazing. Every part of it. The production, the sound, the lights, the staff, the food, the drinks. Epic, epic, man. Like this s**t is crazy."

Inside Obama's 60th birthday bash

According to the same report, Obama's birthday party had coronavirus pandemic precautions implemented. The report also states that the guests were dressed in Hawaiian shirts and given, "fresh flower leis." The party also allegedly included, "several tents, tables, lounge furniture, a big dance floor and a large stage, as well as face masks, baseball caps, napkins and signs stenciled with a "44x60" logo."

The menu at the party consisted of Hawaiian food like spam as well as egg rolls. Apart from this, as per Trap's Instagram story, the outlet reports, "photos of plates piled with steak, chicken, shrimp, salad, orzo, pieces of watermelon and a brownie, as well as a bottle of Hennessy," could be seen. Furthermore, the dancing and live music allegedly went on until 1 a.m.

Several guests like Chrissy Teigen and Gabrielle Union also shared posts on their Instagram handles from the festivities.

Barack Obama had to uninvite guests?

With the Delta variant of the coronavirus causing chaos and distress, former President Obama reportedly had to shorten the guest list. Obama's spokesperson, in a statement last week, said:

This outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with COVID safeguards in place. Due to the new spread of the delta variant over the past week, the president and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends. President Obama is appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon.

According to The New York Times, the guest list originally included 475 people. However, the outlet also reported that even after cuts were made, it still included Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The outlet also claimed that Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay were invited but decided to not attend later due to concerns over the Delta variant. The outlet also reported that Larry David and talk show hosts David Letterman and Conan O'Brien along with former advisor to Obama David Axelrod, were all removed from the guest list due to the pandemic.

