Barack Obama's Birthday Party: Chrissy Teigen Delivers Marilyn Monroe Style Performance

Former POTUS Barack Obama, who turned 60 on August 4, celebrated his birthday over the weekend on August 7. Several reports claim that Obama's birthday party was a star-studded affair, attended by several celebrities. One such celebrity couple included Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, the former of which took inspiration from Marilyn Monroe and sang, "Happy Birthday" for the former President in style -

Chrissy Teigen takes inspiration from Marilyn Monroe on Obama's birthday

On the occasion of Barack Obama's birthday, Chrissy Teigen decided to wish the former POTUS in quite a special way. Wife of John Legend and model, Teigen took to her Instagram to share several photos from the party. The party which allegedly saw several celebrities including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson in attendance, was celebrated at Martha's Vineyard.

While sharing the clip of herself singing at Obama's birthday, Chrissy wrote, "well that was magical. goodnight Martha’s Vineyard. I have fallen in love with you hard!!". Take a look -

Chrissy also shared two other posts, one featuring monochrome pictures of herself walking down the stairs at Martha's Vineyard, and the other one featuring herself along with her husband John Legend. Chrissy could be seen wearing a stunning white gown with a high slit. The dress featured a plunging neckline and long sleeves, which matched the length of the skirt.

Chrissy's photos with her husband, John Legend, feature the two of them standing together in a field-like spot, presumably outside the venue. She shared the post with the caption, "really struggled with which one to put first in the carousel, for truly so long that I realized I am happy I’m in twice weekly therapy and perhaps let’s bump it to three.".

More about Obama's birthday party at Martha's Vineyard

According to reports, former President Obama's birthday featured several famous guests, including couples Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Beyonce and Jay-Z and even Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson. Other famous celebrities like Bradley Cooper, Stephen Spielberg, Don Cheadle, Erykah Badu and George Clooney were also in attendance.

According to a report by E!, Obama's birthday party had coronavirus pandemic precautions implemented. The report also states that the guests were dressed in Hawaiian shirts and given, "fresh flower leis".

IMAGE - CHRISSY TEIGEN INSTA/ AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.