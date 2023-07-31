Barbenheimer Takes Box Office By Storm, Crosses $1 Billion Mark Globally

Since their release on July 21, Oppenheimer and Barbie have managed to be tremendous earners on the global level. While Barbie continues to have the upper hand due to its mainstream appeal, Oppenheimer has managed to captivate audiences via the IMAX experience despite its three-hour run time.

3 things you need to know:

Barbie comes from director Greta Gerwig.

British filmmaker Christopher Nolan wrote and directed Oppenheimer.

Both films have managed to make upwards of $1 billion at the global box office.

Barbie edges towards $800 million worldwide

After its second weekend concluded on July 30, Barbie has made $774.5 million globally, as per Deadline. While the film has brought in an enormous $423.1 million from foreign markets, the domestic box office haul was $351.4 million. This weekend, the film managed to bring in $122.2 million globally. Its domestic haul over the weekend stood at $93 million.

(A still from Barbie featuring Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie | Image: BarbieMovie/Instagram)

Oppenheimer continues to go north

The Christopher Nolan film, which features an ensemble cast of Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr amongst others, has finally reached the $400 million mark worldwide. Oppenheimer brought in $46 million this weekend in North America, which makes its total domestic collection to be $174 million. Both films have managed to collect more than a billion dollars in their ten-day-long run thus far.

(Cillian Murphy as the titular theoretical physicist in Oppenheimer | Image: OppenheimerFilm/Twitter)

In India, Barbie is still struggling to reach the Rs 50 crore landmark. The film has minted Rs 35.43 crore in total, which included its Rs 3.25 crore haul on the 10th day. Oppenheimer, on the other hand, is seemingly close to reaching the Rs 100 crore mark, with its total collection being Rs 92.05 crore. It minted Rs 7.25 crore in India on its 10th day.