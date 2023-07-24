Barbie Box Office Collection Day 3: Margot Robbie Film Remains Steady Against Oppenheimer

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, has been drawing audiences to the theatres worldwide. After the first weekend, the film’s total collection in India stands at Rs 18.50 crore.

3 things you need to know

Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig. It is her third solo directorial after Ladybird and Little Women.

The film is headlined by Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling and Ken.

The movie has outdone Oppenheimer's collection globally.

Barbie fares decently at the India box office

Released on July 21, the Margot Robbie starrer has been doing decent business at India box office. The film opened to Rs 5 crore on the first day. Its business remained steady on Saturday as its collection remained in the same range. After its first weekend, the movie’s business stands at Rs 18.50 crore.

(Barbie is Greta Gerwig's third outing as a director. The movie stars Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie | Image: Twitter)

On Saturday, July 22, the collection rose slightly to Rs 6.50 crore. Then on Sunday, the movie registered more growth and did Rs 7 crore. However, the coming week remains crucial and will determine how the film will fare in the coming time.

Barbenheimer trend reversal in India

Barbenheimer is arguably one of the biggest box-office clashes of the year. The audience and industry insiders waited for the verdict to determine which movie will perform better. Globally, Barbie has outdone Nolan’s Oppenheimer with a margin of more than double, however, the same cannot be said in India.

(Sumit Kadel has shared the box office collection of the movies on Twitter | Image: Sumit Kadel/Instagram)

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared the box office number of both films on social media. As per India numbers, Barbie lags behind Oppenheimer with a significant difference. After the first weekend, Oppenheimer’s collection in India stands at Rs 50 crore, while Barbie has grossed Rs 18.50 crore.