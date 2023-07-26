Barbie Box Office Collection Day 5: Film Fails To Keep Up With Oppenheimer In India

Barbie is the first commercial film from director-writer Greta Gerwig. Featuring an ensemble cast comprising actors Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Simu Liu, the movie is performing well in other international markets but not so much in India. As the Tuesday numbers for the film are in, Barbie continues to garner modest earnings in India.

3 things you need to know:

Barbie features Margot Robbie as the titular character.

It was released on the same day as Oppenheimer on July 21.

Barbie has pocketed $382 million worldwide since its premiere.

Barbie continues its downward spiral

Barbie started off with a comparatively low box office collection of Rs 5 crore in India, as per Sacnilk. On Tuesday, however, the film saw a dip and took home a mere Rs 2.30 crore. This is a far cry from the weekend numbers that Barbie had brought on. On Saturday, the film collected Rs 6.5 crore, which rose to Rs 7.15 crore on day 3. However, the film recorded a strong fall with only Rs 2.5 crore in revenue on day 4, Monday.

(Ryan Gosling plays the role of Ken in the film, while Margot Robbie is the titular character | Image: barbiemovie/Instagram)

The film now has a collection of Rs 23.45 crore in India, which is expected to fall further in the coming weekdays. This is in stark contrast to Barbie’s performance overseas. In North America, the film recorded a gross of $26.2 million on Monday, as per Variety, which broke the record previously held by Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan’s own The Dark Knight (2008).

How Oppenheimer fares during the clash

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer kickstarted its Friday with a collection of Rs 14.5 crore in India. After seeing a further increase on Saturday and Sunday, the film went down to Rs 7 crore on Monday and Rs 6.25 crore on Tuesday. It now stands at a total collection of Rs 62 crore.