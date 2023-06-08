Barbie Co-stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling To Reunite For Ocean's Eleven Prequel

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are currently gearing up for the release of their much anticipated film Barbie on July 21. On an even happier note for their fans, the stars will reunite on-screen for the upcoming Ocean's Eleven prequel. They will start shooting before the end of the month, on June 30 in France.

The film wll lay the groundwork for a fresh narrative involving top criminals in the world. There is currently little else known about the subject matter of the film. It's unclear whether Robbie and Gosling are portraying younger versions of any of the characters from the earlier Ocean's films, or are merely appearing in a heist story that takes place before the events of the 2001 film Ocean's Eleven. The 2001 film itself was a remake of a well-known 1960 film starring Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack.

The unnamed Ocean's Eleven prequel is based on a script by Carrie Solomon and is set in the 1960s. It will be directed by Jay Roach. Gary Ross, Josey McNamara, Michelle Graham, Tom Ackerley, and Olivia Milch are the producers of the venture.

More about Ocean's franchise

(The poster of Ocean's 8 | Image: Warner Bros)

The last film of the series to appear on the big screen was Ocean's 8, which was released in 2018. This women centric film was the spinoff of 2001 Ocean’s Eleven. The ensemble cast featured Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter. Bullock served as the team lead. The strategy was to sneak into the Met Gala and steal pricey jewellery. The great camaderie among the cast helped the film achieve a $297M in international box office. Robbie and Gosling starrer Barbie will release in theatres o. It will clash with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer on the box-office.