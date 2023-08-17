Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Reveals Why Timothée Chalamet Couldn't Be A Part Of The Film

In an exclusive interview with Hollywood First Look during the press tour for Barbie, director Greta Gerwig revealed an interesting behind-the-scenes tidbit. It turns out that Timothée Chalamet, who has previously worked with Gerwig in critically acclaimed films like Lady Bird and Little Women, expressed deep regret over not being part of the July blockbuster.

3 things you need to know

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and America Ferrera took leading roles in Barbie.

The release date for Barbie was July 21, 2023.

Timothee Chalamet's next movie, Dune Part 2, is scheduled for a 2024 launch.

Chalamet and Ronan could have been in Barbie

Gerwig had originally intended to have Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan, another frequent collaborator and Gerwig's muse, make special cameo appearances in Barbie. However, due to unavoidable scheduling conflicts, both of them were unable to participate in the film. This was a disappointment for Gerwig, who had envisioned these appearances as a special treat for both the audience and herself.

(Timothee Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan and Greta Gerwig have previously together in film Lady Bird | Image: Saoirse Ronan/X)

Chalamet's yearning to be part of the film didn't stop at the scheduling hurdle. The actor even visited the set of Barbie in London and reportedly exclaimed, "I should have been in this." Gerwig's response mirrored his sentiment, as she fondly admitted, "I know! Why aren't you in this?"

Barbie faced a lot of casting challenges

Ronan, meanwhile, was deeply engaged in filming and producing The Outrun at the same time that Barbie was in production. This undertaking made it impossible for her to squeeze in a cameo appearance. The Outrun is an adaptation of Amy Liptrot's 2016 memoir.

Meanwhile, Chalamet and Ronan's scheduling conflicts were not isolated cases in the making of Barbie. The film's casting directors recently revealed that actors like Bowen Yang, Dan Levy, and Ben Platt were also all considered for roles, but logistical challenges prevented their involvement. The role of Ken's friend Allan also saw its fair share of potential contenders, with Jonathan Groff initially in consideration before Michael Cera landed the part.