Barbie Dolls That Inspired Margot Robbie’s Looks In The Greta Gerwig Movie

Margot Robbie is starring in the Barbie movie. The actress recreated multiple looks of the iconic doll in the film. Here's a glimpse at Barbie's different avatars, including beach and prison Barbies.
A one Margot's looks is that of the disco Barbie. Her glittery silver dress was a homage to the disco doll.
Margot's housewife Barbie look was identical to the doll in a pink and white midi dress, blonde hair and a pearl necklace.
The actress was also seen in roller skate Barbie and cowboy Barbie outfits. The Barbiecore outfits comprised colourful leotards and pink co-ords set with cowboy hats.