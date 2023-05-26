Last Updated:

Barbie Dolls That Inspired Margot Robbie’s Looks In The Greta Gerwig Movie

Anjali Negi
barbie movie
1/5
Margot Robbie is starring in the Barbie movie. The actress recreated multiple looks of the iconic doll in the film. Here's a glimpse at Barbie's different avatars, including beach and prison Barbies. 

barbie movie
2/5
A one Margot's looks is that of the disco Barbie. Her glittery silver dress was a homage to the disco doll. 

barbie movie
3/5
Margot's housewife Barbie look was identical to the doll in a pink and white midi dress, blonde hair and a pearl necklace. 

barbie movie
4/5
The actress was also seen in roller skate Barbie and cowboy Barbie outfits. The Barbiecore outfits comprised colourful leotards and pink co-ords set with cowboy hats. 

barbie movie
5/5
This might be one of the funniest renditions of the Barbie dolls. The mugshot of Margot's Barbie was taken after she punched a guy in the real world in and landed in jail. 

