Barbie: Every Record Greta Gerwig's Film Has Broken At The Box Office So Far

Barbie has emerged as a bigger hit than Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer after releasing on July 21.

Nitish Vashishtha
Barbie has gone on to become a box-office phenomenon with its record-breaking collections after it was released on July 21.

Not only has the Greta Gerwig film left Oppenheimer behind, it recorded the biggest opening ever for a Warner Bros film with $26 million in earnings. The film beat The Dark Knight.

It also had the biggest global opening weekend for any film this year with $362 million in collection. 

It also received the largest box office opening domestically this year, beating The Super Mario Bros. Movie's $146.4 million debut.

The film also recorded the largest advance sales for Warner Bros with $49.5 million in revenues, and the largest pre-shows for 2023 by grossing $22.3 million.

The film now has the title of highest-grossing opening for a female-directed title domestically, leaving behind Captain Marvel's global start. 

It also received the largest opening for a film based on a toy character, besting Transformers: Dark of the Moon's $115.9 million opening haul.

