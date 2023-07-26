Barbie: Every Record Greta Gerwig's Film Has Broken At The Box Office So Far

Quick links:
Barbie has gone on to become a box-office phenomenon with its record-breaking collections after it was released on July 21.
Not only has the Greta Gerwig film left Oppenheimer behind, it recorded the biggest opening ever for a Warner Bros film with $26 million in earnings. The film beat The Dark Knight.
It also had the biggest global opening weekend for any film this year with $362 million in collection.
It also received the largest box office opening domestically this year, beating The Super Mario Bros. Movie's $146.4 million debut.
The film also recorded the largest advance sales for Warner Bros with $49.5 million in revenues, and the largest pre-shows for 2023 by grossing $22.3 million.
The film now has the title of highest-grossing opening for a female-directed title domestically, leaving behind Captain Marvel's global start.