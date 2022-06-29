'Barbie': Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling's On-set Pics Skating In Neon Outfits Go Viral

Hollywood's notable actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are all set to collaborate with each other for the Gerta Gerwing-directed live-action film, Barbie which is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

The highly-awaited project will see Margot Robbie taking on the titular role of Barbie alongside Ryan Gosling, who will be stepping into the shoes of Barbie's love interest, Ken. The first-look posters of the forthcoming film garnered immense love and appreciation from fans with many lauding the lead actors' stunning looks. However, recently, several pictures from the sets of Barbie surfaced online that piqued fans' excitement levels and made them wait for the film's release with bated breaths.

Barbie's on-set pics go viral

The highly talked about Barbie movie is under development for many years and endured numerous creative hiccups. However, the film's production has finally begun. Ever since the lead actors of the film started shooting, fans are eagerly waiting for every update on the movie.

Recently, new on-set pictures from Barbie went viral online leaving fans in awe of the lead actors' looks. The pics saw Margot and Ryan in matching neon-hued outfits that they paired with similar neon knee and elbow guards while skating on a beach. Glimpses of their looks have taken the internet by storm with several fan pages uploading it.

Here, take a look:

More about Barbie

The film is being directed by Greta Gerwig with a script penned by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Moreover, Barbie is produced by LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerly and Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner along with Josey McNamara and Ynon Kreiz. Along with the lead actors, it also stars Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, and Will Ferrell. The film is slated to hit the big screens on release on July 21, 2023. Earlier, in an interview with British Vogue, Margot Robbie opened up about the film and stated-

''People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ’Oh, well, maybe I don’t…''

Image: Instagram@barbie