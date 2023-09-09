Barbie To Stream Online: Here's When And Where To Watch

Barbie, which took the Hollywood box office by storm a few weeks ago, finally has a streaming release date. The film, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in leads, would be available on multiple streaming platforms for both purchase and rental in the coming week.

3 things you need to know:

Barbie released in theatres along with Oppenheimer on July 21.

Barbie also holds the record for the highest-grossing film ever by a woman filmmaker.

Greta Gerwig made her directorial debut with the path-breaking 2017 film Lady Bird.

Barbie to stream online from September 12

The Greta Gerwig directorial, which provided a unique and fresh perspective on the significance of Barbie Doll in the lives of young girls all over the world and how it reshapes gender roles around us, will soon be available on Prime Video for both rental and purchase, starting from September 12. Additionally, the film will also have a digital release on Apple TV, Hulu, and Google Play.

Although Warner Bros had never officially announced a date, it was rumoured that Barbie makers were looking for September 5 as the date for streaming release. A few days earlier, rumours had also sparked about the makers planning to postpone the digital release date for Barbie.

Barbie collected $1.38 billion at global box office

Another bonus update for Barbie fans is also the news of its limited IMAX release in the coming days. Reportedly, Barbie will hit the theatres again, this time on IMAX screens, from September 22 to 28 in select IMAX theatres.

Barbie had earlier created a storm at the global box office upon its release on July 21, where it clashed with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The film became the biggest opener of 2023, collecting 155 million dollars on day 1. To date, the film has collected 1.38 billion dollars at the box office. Besides Robbie and Gosling, Barbie also featured stars like Helen Mirren, Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, and Will Ferrell in the supporting cast.