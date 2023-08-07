Barbie, Top Gun Maverick, Avatar 2: Movies That Entered $1 Billion Club After Pandemic

Quick links:
Barbie crossed the $1 billion mark on August 6. It's the sixth film to do so in the post-pandemic era. Here are the other titles that achieved the same feat.
Spider-Man: No Way Home was the first film to go beyond the $1 billion mark post-pandemic. It has made upwards $1.9 million.
The Chris Pratt starrer Jurassic World: Dominion, was another blockbuster to break the pandemic curse and grossed $1.004 billion at the box office.
Avatar: The Way of Water is the third most successful film of all time. It released in December 2022 and grossed more than $2.3 billion worldwide.
Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick became a big blockbuster. The Tom Cruise starrer was released 36 years after the initial film. It grossed $1.4 billion at the global box office.