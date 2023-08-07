Last Updated:

Barbie, Top Gun Maverick, Avatar 2: Movies That Entered $1 Billion Club After Pandemic

Several films like Barbie, Top Gun: Maverick and Spider-Man: No Way Home have grossed more than $1 billion mark in the post-pandemic era.

Barbie
1/6
Image: X

Barbie crossed the $1 billion mark on August 6. It's the sixth film to do so in the post-pandemic era. Here are the other titles that achieved the same feat.

Spider-Man: No Way Home
2/6
Image: X

Spider-Man: No Way Home was the first film to go beyond the $1 billion mark post-pandemic. It has made upwards $1.9 million.

Jurassic World: Dominion
3/6
Image: X

The Chris Pratt starrer Jurassic World: Dominion, was another blockbuster to break the pandemic curse and grossed $1.004 billion at the box office.

Avatar: The Way of Wate
4/6
Image: X

Avatar: The Way of Water is the third most successful film of all time. It released in December 2022 and grossed more than $2.3 billion worldwide.

Top Gun: Maverick
5/6
Image: X

Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick became a big blockbuster. The Tom Cruise starrer was released 36 years after the initial film. It grossed $1.4 billion at the global box office.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie
6/6
Image: X

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has made $1.35 billion at the global box office.

