Barbie, Wonder Woman, Kung Fu Panda 2: Highest-grossing Films By Female Directors

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, has emerged as the highest-grossing film by a female director. A look at other movies by women directors.

Shreya Pandey
Barbie
Greta Gerwig's Barbie has become the highest-grosser ever directed by a women director, with a $337 million collection. Take a look at other women-directed films (all figures are inflation-adjusted).

Wonder Woman
Previously, the record was held by Wonder Woman director, Patty Jenkins. Released in 2021, the movie collected $412.6 million. The film is part of the DC franchise and stars Gal Gadot in the lead. 

Kungfu Panda 2
Kung Fu Panda 2, directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson also secures a position in the top spot. The animated movie was released in 2011 and earned $665.7 at the time. 

Mamma Mia
A family drama released in 2008, Mamma Mia is also directed by a woman. The film is helmed by Phyllida Lloyd and has earned  $609. 9 million at the box office.

Fifty Shaded of Grey
Fifth on the list is Fifty Shades of Grey. Directed by Sam Taylor- Johnson, the erotic drama minted a collection of $569.7 million, worldwide. 

Alvin and The Chipmunks
Directed by Betty Thomas, the animated film Alvin and The Chipmunks also minted a good collection at the box office. The movie made $219.6 million in total collection. The movie was released in 2009.

Twilight
The cult classic film Twilight was also directed by a woman director Catherine Hardwicke. The first movie in the series was released in 2008. The film has grossed $408.4 million globally. 

