Barbie, Wonder Woman, Kung Fu Panda 2: Highest-grossing Films By Female Directors

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has become the highest-grosser ever directed by a women director, with a $337 million collection. Take a look at other women-directed films (all figures are inflation-adjusted).
Previously, the record was held by Wonder Woman director, Patty Jenkins. Released in 2021, the movie collected $412.6 million. The film is part of the DC franchise and stars Gal Gadot in the lead.
Kung Fu Panda 2, directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson also secures a position in the top spot. The animated movie was released in 2011 and earned $665.7 at the time.
A family drama released in 2008, Mamma Mia is also directed by a woman. The film is helmed by Phyllida Lloyd and has earned $609. 9 million at the box office.
Fifth on the list is Fifty Shades of Grey. Directed by Sam Taylor- Johnson, the erotic drama minted a collection of $569.7 million, worldwide.
Directed by Betty Thomas, the animated film Alvin and The Chipmunks also minted a good collection at the box office. The movie made $219.6 million in total collection. The movie was released in 2009.